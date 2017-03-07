News By Tag
"FASHION IS ART - A Tribute to Larry Garmany" Benefiting the American Cancer Society
Luxury clothier Garmany teams up with Detour Art Gallery to host a black tie fundraiser for the American Cancer Society
Larry Garmany was a true gentleman who loved family, fashion, travel, art and culture. Sadly he lost his battle with cancer in July 2014. Larry's candor was compassionate, thoughtful, polite, professional, humble. and was respected by all. This gathering honors Larry and other lives that have been impacted by cancer. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society's mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. cancer.org. On May 13th, the community at large will share a common bond by bringing hope to patients, fighting cancer smarter, better and harder than we ever have before.
About Garmany: Garmany is an exquisite upscale Men & Women's Clothing Store regarded as one of the top 10 among independent retail establishments in the country. Located in Red Bank, New Jersey since 1989, a visit to Garmany is a must for the man or woman who desires the utmost in style, sophistication, and personal attention. The Garmany staff consists of professional clothing consultants and master tailors, all of whom are committed to the ultimate in shopping experiences. garmany.com
