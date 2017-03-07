Bony Pony Ranch Foundation Red Carpet Launch Party

Celebrities and Entertainment Industry relaunch Foundation founded by the Late Dr. Frank Ryan, plastic surgeon to the stars

--(BEVERLY HILLS, Ca – March 25, 2017) – The Bony Pony Ranch Foundation is pleased to announce the official launch of the Bony Pony Ranch Foundation (BPR Foundation) with an invitation only event sponsored by the Michael Aram and Beverly Hills Porsche. The Red Carpet event will be held on Saturday, March 252017 at the Michael Aram West Hollywood Store located at 157 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048. The Foundation was founded by Dr. Jay Faber, a former friend and colleague of the late Dr. Frank H. Ryan, a renowned plastic surgeon to the stars who passed away tragically six years ago in a car accident.Confirmed red carpet celebrities include - Gigi Ann Goyette Jeffers, Lia Neil, Dawn DaLuise and Daniel DiCriscio. In addition to generous individual donors, the BPR Foundation is honored to have the support of Michael Aram, an internationally acclaimed artist and designer, known for his collection of luxury home and gift collections. His commitment to the mission of the foundation is underscored by the generosity of his flagship West Hollywood store in hosting and sponsoring the event. Event guest will also be the recipients of an exclusive offer from Michael Aram.As a sponsor, Beverly Hills Porsche will also feature two of their latest models on the red carpet and have Porsche Ambassadors representing the iconic automotive brand at the event. Food and wine will be provided by celebrity chef and owner of Topanga Catering, Jeff Kramer. Chef Jeff is known for his innovative and artful dishes using the freshest, seasonal ingredients possible.President Jay Faber noted, "It is my honor to launch the Bony Pony Ranch Foundation with a mission that reflects the original spirit and vision of the Frank H. Ryan Foundation. Our name, pays homage to the magical place he created for thousands of kids to explore and renew nestled in the mountains of Malibu under the Bony Pony ridge.Dr. Faber, along with a strong Board of Directors, is committed to building and expanding the substantive programs which will impact hundreds of disadvantaged youth through thoughtful collaborative partnerships.Board members Keith Johnson, David Lee Windecher, Esq., Leonard Larramore, Dr. Kenneth Hopper and Dr. Gita Zarnegar have all worked tirelessly to made the programs a reality.Proceeds from the event will go towards sustaining and expanding mentorship programs for disadvantaged youth.For more information please visit https:// www.bonyponyranch.org