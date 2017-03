AMCI's New Rotary Shaft Encoders Surpass Expectations

NR60 Series networked encoders have embedded Ethernet switch & fault tolerant DLR, eliminating the need for a separate Ethernet switch

-- Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), has released the NR60 series of networked absolute rotary shaft encoders . These rotary sensors provide an overall measuring range of 16 bits (single-turn resolution) plus 14 bits (number of revolutions), or 30 bits total. With both single-turn and multi-turn versions available, AMCI's networked encoders are ready for any application. The AMCI NR60 networked encoders are 100% compatible with Allen-Bradley, Siemens, and Schneider PLCs that support EtherNet/IP or Modbus TCP/IP.Built-in EtherNet/IP & Modbus interface Embedded switch EtherNet/IP offers DLR (Device Level Ring) Single-turn resolution up to 16 bit Multi-turn resolution up to 30 bit IP67 Ingress Protection Rating Solid shaft and hub shaft versions.The NR60 has a built-in Ethernet switch. This embedded switch provides a network connection for additional devices without the need for a separate Ethernet switch. For those using EtherNet/IP, DLR topology provides a fault tolerant connection that can detect a break in the network and redirect the traffic to maintain communication and system up-time.The ODVA compliant NR60 Ethernet Encoders are offered in a 60mm diameter package, and are available with either flange or servo mounting styles. There are three M12 connectors supplying power and network connectivity, with the option of either end or side connect versions.The NR60 networked encoder is resolver based and supplies absolute position feedback without glass discs or sensitive LED components, enabling it to withstand high levels of shock and vibration. The IP67 rated package is the solution for single-turn and multi-turn position applications requiring protection from dust and water ingress. Solid shaft and hub shaft versions are also available to satisfy a variety of applications.Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.Media Contact: Rachael NovakTelephone: (860) 585-1254 ext-132Email: rnovak@amci.com Advanced Micro Controls Inc.20 Gear DrivePlymouth Industrial ParkTerryville, CT 06786 USATelephone: (860)-585-1254Facsimile: (860) 584-1973