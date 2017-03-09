Country(s)
Industry News
AMCI's New Rotary Shaft Encoders Surpass Expectations
NR60 Series networked encoders have embedded Ethernet switch & fault tolerant DLR, eliminating the need for a separate Ethernet switch
NR60 Networked Absolute Rotary Shaft Encoder Features:
Built-in EtherNet/IP & Modbus interface Embedded switch EtherNet/IP offers DLR (Device Level Ring) Single-turn resolution up to 16 bit Multi-turn resolution up to 30 bit IP67 Ingress Protection Rating Solid shaft and hub shaft versions.
Embedded Switch
The NR60 has a built-in Ethernet switch. This embedded switch provides a network connection for additional devices without the need for a separate Ethernet switch. For those using EtherNet/IP, DLR topology provides a fault tolerant connection that can detect a break in the network and redirect the traffic to maintain communication and system up-time.
The Package
The ODVA compliant NR60 Ethernet Encoders are offered in a 60mm diameter package, and are available with either flange or servo mounting styles. There are three M12 connectors supplying power and network connectivity, with the option of either end or side connect versions.
The NR60 networked encoder is resolver based and supplies absolute position feedback without glass discs or sensitive LED components, enabling it to withstand high levels of shock and vibration. The IP67 rated package is the solution for single-turn and multi-turn position applications requiring protection from dust and water ingress. Solid shaft and hub shaft versions are also available to satisfy a variety of applications.
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
Media Contact: Rachael Novak
Telephone: (860) 585-1254 ext-132
Email: rnovak@amci.com
Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
Telephone: (860)-585-1254
Facsimile: (860) 584-1973
http://www.amci.com
Contact
Rachael Novak, AMCI
***@amci.com
