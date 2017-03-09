 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

AMCI's New Rotary Shaft Encoders Surpass Expectations

NR60 Series networked encoders have embedded Ethernet switch & fault tolerant DLR, eliminating the need for a separate Ethernet switch
 
AMCI's NR60 Networked Absolute Rotary Encoder with built-in Ethernet switch
AMCI's NR60 Networked Absolute Rotary Encoder with built-in Ethernet switch
TERRYVILLE, Conn. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), has released the NR60 series of networked absolute rotary shaft encoders. These rotary sensors provide an overall measuring range of 16 bits (single-turn resolution) plus 14 bits (number of revolutions), or 30 bits total. With both single-turn and multi-turn versions available, AMCI's networked encoders are ready for any application. The AMCI NR60 networked encoders are 100% compatible with Allen-Bradley, Siemens, and Schneider PLCs that support EtherNet/IP or Modbus TCP/IP.

NR60 Networked Absolute Rotary Shaft Encoder Features:
Built-in EtherNet/IP & Modbus interface Embedded switch EtherNet/IP offers DLR (Device Level Ring) Single-turn resolution up to 16 bit Multi-turn resolution up to 30 bit IP67 Ingress Protection Rating Solid shaft and hub shaft versions.


Embedded Switch
The NR60 has a built-in Ethernet switch. This embedded switch provides a network connection for additional devices without the need for a separate Ethernet switch. For those using EtherNet/IP, DLR topology provides a fault tolerant connection that can detect a break in the network and redirect the traffic to maintain communication and system up-time.

The Package
The ODVA compliant NR60 Ethernet Encoders are offered in a 60mm diameter package, and are available with either flange or servo mounting styles.  There are three M12 connectors supplying power and network connectivity, with the option of either end or side connect versions.

The NR60 networked encoder is resolver based and supplies absolute position feedback without glass discs or sensitive LED components, enabling it to withstand high levels of shock and vibration. The IP67 rated package is the solution for single-turn and multi-turn position applications requiring protection from dust and water ingress.  Solid shaft and hub shaft versions are also available to satisfy a variety of applications.

About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence.  AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.

Media Contact: Rachael Novak
Telephone: (860) 585-1254 ext-132
Email: rnovak@amci.com

Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
Telephone: (860)-585-1254
Facsimile: (860) 584-1973
http://www.amci.com

Contact
Rachael Novak, AMCI
***@amci.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12626098/1
End
Source:Advanced Micro Controls, Inc (AMCI)
Email:***@amci.com Email Verified
Tags:Ethernet, Position Sensing, Rotary Encoder, Ethernet Switch, Absolute Rotary, Ethernet Ip
Industry:Industrial, Manufacturing, Technology
Location:Terryville - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share