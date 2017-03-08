From the incredible mind of playwright Peachanda DuBose comes 'Ferguson' the Musical Tour

IT'S A WHOLE DIFFERENT STORY WHEN IT HITS HOME... This event set off a string of investigations, which spurred a Nationwide dialogue.

-- While America is reeling from the latest rounds of African- Americans killed by police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charlotte, North Carolina, "FERGUSON" The Musical, a Hit Production, loosely based on an incident from two years ago in Ferguson, Missouri, is headed on tour to Charlotte, Atlanta, and Knoxville Tennessee.The play was inspired by the murder of Mike Brown, (and many other cases like his) an unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed August 9, 2014, by police, sparking nationwide protests and civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. On November 24th of that same year, a grand jury decided not to charge Darren Wilson, the cop who killed Brown. That news set off even more national protests."I was so moved by what happened in Ferguson, I had to use my talents to help tell the story musically and try to bring healing after a devastating incident," said NAACP Image Award-winning playwright, Peachanda DuBose, who currently lives in Charlotte, the scene of the latest police protests and unrest. "My son is seventeen years old and I constantly worry about him," she said as she prepared for her original debut of "FERGUSON" The Musical, in Hollywood, CA..""How many more lives will have to be lost at the hands of those sworn to serve and protect us before America decides our lives have value."The character portrayed in this production had a troubled past growing up in Ferguson and some people thought, "He had it coming," said the gifted playwright. "But that still doesn't give law enforcement the authority to be his judge, jury, and executioner. The people are tired.""Ferguson: The Musical" is a mostly male cast of veterans actors, singers, spoken word artists, and rappers. Multiple award winning/veteran Actress Trisha Mann-Grant portrays a news reporter following the story closely. Meanwhile, most of the other cast members serve as jurors trying to decide the fate of the white officer who killed this young man. Will he be found guilty? Or will he be yet another officer exonerated after killing a black citizen?The dialogue at times is heated and intense from one of the court's deliberation rooms as they go over the young man's checkered past and the officer's possible future.Starring: Alfred E. Rutherford, Reggie Myles, Guy D Williams,Jaimyon Parker, James Sims, Britt Prentice, Daniel Mark Stafford.Noted national recording artists: Chris Bolton, Elijah Jamal, Malachi Rivers, Michael Higgenbottom, and Darelle Dupree Dove lead vocals with their stellar music performances!Veteran actor Mr. Ernest Harden Jr., wow's the audience with his electric stage presence, while leading Man & 2016 NAACP Theatre Award winning Actor, Danny De Lloyd leaves you breathless with his outstanding performance!March 17th Charlotte, NCMarch 18th Atlanta, GAMarch 19th Knoxville, TNMs. DuBose, who also directs the musical, and select actors, are available for interviews upon requests.