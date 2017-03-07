News By Tag
New Releases Coming In Droves From The Hottest Publisher In Town
Already one of the bestselling Western publishing houses of 2017, Outlaws Publishing announces a slew of new releases as company sales soar through the roof.
Releases from top selling names like E.C. Herbert, G.D. Patton and Orin Vaughan will be joined by new authors like Barney Cissel and C. Wayne Winkle as the company looks to introduce several new names to the Western bestseller lists.
"All of our authors are stars," Outlaws Chairman J.C. Hulsey stated. "We've been signing so much star material lately that we thought we better get some of it onto the market. Readers are going to really love C. Wayne Winkle, Barney Cissel, and new releases from our old favorites."
These new releases come on the back of a recent release by Western superstar John D. Fie, Jr. that is already climbing the bestseller lists.
All of these authors are currently working several new projects and will have new books out before the end of the year.
There are also rumours of a new A.H. Holt novel that looks highly likely to be her third number one in twelve months.
You can learn more about these authors and Outlaws Publishing by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com. You can also find out more by emailing the office of Nick Wale at Nick@nickwale.org.
J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
