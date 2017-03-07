 
March 2017





On Target Web Solutions Announces On Target Faith Connect

On Target Faith Connect is a monthly service that provides an evergreen website and social media content to Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On Target Web Solutions, an Orlando-area digital marketing company, is proud to announce the release of their new service, On Target Faith Connect. Faith Connect is aimed to provide Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries with a simple, yet strategic, easy digital marketing solution. Faith Connect begins by generating a modern, inviting, relevant website design and a corresponding social media strategy for Catholic organizations to distribute their core faith message to their community.

Catholic organizations who subscribe to On Target Faith Connect will receive an evergreen website design, which will be updated every two years, monthly website software support, and access to fresh, engaging social media content. Subscribers pay a monthly fee and are able to choose from three levels of support to accommodate various budgets.

"I come from a strong faith background and have observed that many Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries are challenged with promoting and presenting themselves well in the digital world. I see an immense opportunity for evangelization and community building via social media and websites for parishes, schools, and ministries. I want to be able to share my years of seminary experience, ministry experience, and digital marketing experience with the Catholic world." said On Target CEO and President, Thomas Jelneck. "Our goal is to open the lines of digital communication for Churches, ministries, and schools so that they can be a light in the digital darkness."

Pricing for Faith Connect starts at $689 per month and can scale up based on the needs of the parish, school, or ministry. On Target continues to create innovative products to help streamline the digital marketing and digital customer experience for their clients. For more information about On Target Faith Connect, visit https://ontargetwebsolutions.com/faithconnect/.

About On Target Web Solutions

On Target Web Solutions was founded by Tom Jelneck in July 2005 in Orlando, Florida. The digital marketing agency specializes in online lead generation through content creation and marketing, paid search, marketing-focused design, SEO, earned media, and social media marketing. https://ontargetwebsolutions.com

Contact
Erica Weatherstone
***@ontargetwebsolutions.com
