Agenda Released for 4th Annual Peptides Conference
SMi's 4th annual Peptides conference to return in London this summer.
In the past few years, new technological advancements have influenced the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market with an increased number of peptides now in the pipeline of many biotech companies. Thus, the two-day conference will explore the latest peptide therapeutics advances to improve the peptide production, reduce manufacturing costs, and allow for more accurate formulations to enhance overall drug delivery.
Featured speakers include:
• Alastair Lawson, Vice President, Structural Biology, UCB
• Cecile Brocard, Director, Downstream Development, Boehringer Ingelheim
• David Price, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Pfizer
• Craig Harris, Head of Research Synthesis, Nestlé Skin Health
• Dieter Kadereit, Lab Head, Peptides & Insulins, IDD, R&D, Sanofi
• Frank Thielmann, PMO & Operational Excellence Platform Leader, Biologics, Novartis
• Jonathan Davis, Principal Scientist, Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Marie Skovgaard, Director Medicinal Chemistry, Zealand Pharma
• Elisabetta Bianchi, Head of Peptide Chemistry, IRBM Science Park
Event highlights include:
• PROTEIN-PROTEIN INTERACTIONS
Discussion points on antibodies and small molecule drug discovery
• PEPTIDOMIMETIC INHIBITORS AND PEPTIDE NANOTECHNOLOGY
Fusion strategies for recombinant expression of therapeutic peptides
• LIQUID CHROMOTOGRAPHY AND MASS SPECTROMETRY TECHNIQUES
LC-MS applications for peptide purification and techniques for personalised immunotherapy
• HALF-LIFE EXTENSION OF PEPTIDES
Strategies for half-life extension to achieve monthly dosing, challenging peptides to drug candidates
• IMPROVING FUTURE PEPTIDE DEVELOPMENT
Optimising protein engineering techniques, deliberate peptide reduction and peptide stability
• MASS SPECTROMETRY APPLICATIONS AND CHROMATOGRAPHY STRATEGIES
Peptide characterisation and discussions on stability, purification and synthesis
A complete list of speakers and their presentations is available to view at www.peptidesevent.com/
Registration is live on the website. A £400 Early Bird discount is currently available for bookings made by 31st March.
PEPTIDES
6-7 July 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
www.peptidesevent.com/
