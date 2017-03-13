News By Tag
The Second Annual Spectrum Circle Awards Recognize Five Dynamic Women In Media, Tech & Business
Each awardee is an innovator and change agent for advancing opportunities for women. "The Spectrum Circle Awards recognizes exceptional women who make tremendous contributions to our community and impact opportunities for the advancement of other women by sharing their stories of success" said Karen Maria Alston, Founder of The Spectrum Circle. "We are thrilled and excited to share these women's achievements as leaders in business, technology and media. We look forward to acknowledging the winners at the 2017 Spectrum Circle Awards Luncheon."
Nominations were casted by the winners peers and award decisions were voted on by the Spectrum Circle Advisory Board based on the candidates achievements, commitment, authenticity and drive.
The 2017 Spectrum Circle Award winners are highlighted below:
The Spectrum Circle Award for Innovation in Media
Trisch L. Smith, Executive Vice President, Edelman For 15 years, Smith has managed stakeholder outreach, strategic positioning, reputation/issues management and public affairs campaigns for a host of Fortune 500 companies, major non-profits and associations seeking to engage a broad spectrum of stakeholders. She serves on the Board of Directors of the National Black Child Development Institute and ColorComm: Women of Color in Communications. She is also a member of Mentoring USA's Corporate Advisory Board and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
The Spectrum Circle Award for Innovation in Corporate
Carla A. Reid, CEO, WSSC - is the first woman to serve as General Manager/CEO at WSSC. Reid is a "barrier smasher" with 30+ years of business and leadership experience. As GM/CEO, Reid leads the water/wastewater utility in all aspects to become a world-class provider. She provides oversight for a capital and operating budget of $1.4+ billion.
The Spectrum Circle Award for Innovation in Small Business
Simeaka Melton, Founder & CEO, Dear Girls Academy is best known for her "doing it for the cause and not the applause" standard when it comes to her service to others. Mrs. Melton has nearly two decades of experience in self-esteem building and youth development and has several years of training and direct experience in the fields of domestic violence, the effects of domestic violence on children and adolescent, child sexual abuse along with suicide prevention and human services.
The Spectrum Circle Award for Innovation in Technology
Angelique Michelle, CEO, iCONiQ Wardrobe not only graduated Magna Cum Laude, from Howard University; but in seven short years she's collaborated on styling TV commercials, wrote fashion articles for a prominent Florida Magazine, has been featured as the "It Personal Shopper in Miami" in The London Telegraph and Travel Magazine and is currently the President and CEO of ICONIQ, a Virtual Styling and Image Consulting company.
Innovation "Millennial on the Rise"
Brittney Carter, CEO, B Carter Solutions, named one of the Top 30 under 30 young entrepreneurs in the United States by HBCU Buzz, Top 15 women for Philanthropic contributions in the community for WPGC 95.5, along with being publicly recognized by a plethora of other entrepreneurial platforms. Brittney has created a media solutions company that focuses on elevating her clients' imagination by focusing on their mission behind their vision using today's modern technology.
