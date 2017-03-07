 
News By Tag
* Ticker Name Change
* Reverse Split
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Orient Petroleum And Energy Inc, Company Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split

 
NEW YORK - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Orient Petroleum And Energy Inc, Company Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split.

New York, New York/March 1, 2017 – Orient Petroleum And Energy Inc，announces that the 1 for 1000 reverse split, name and symbol change of Orient Petroleum And Energy Inc.( OPEI ) was announced in FINRA's Daily List on Jan 26, 2017, to take effect at the open of business on Jan 27, 2017.  The symbol was changed to be XCAN. The new name is Chun Can International Group, Inc.  After 20 business days, the symbol will change to  XCAN. Information on the future progress of the company will be announced when it becomes available.

Chun Can International Group is the parent corporation of Chun Can Mall in China. The holding company owns the voting stock in Chun Can Mall company and control its policies and management .
Chun Can internatinal group will also develope business in the online financial service soon in 2017 and joined with the technology team. The company President tells media they will raise the fund this year to start the Fin-tech project shortly. please check more info from the website http://www.xcangroup.com

Contact
Chun Can International Group
Nick LE Wang
7185019287
***@xcangroup.com
End
Source:Chun Can International Group
Email:***@xcangroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Ticker Name Change, Reverse Split
Industry:Real Estate
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share