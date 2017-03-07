News By Tag
Orient Petroleum And Energy Inc, Company Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split
New York, New York/March 1, 2017 – Orient Petroleum And Energy Inc，announces that the 1 for 1000 reverse split, name and symbol change of Orient Petroleum And Energy Inc.( OPEI ) was announced in FINRA's Daily List on Jan 26, 2017, to take effect at the open of business on Jan 27, 2017. The symbol was changed to be XCAN. The new name is Chun Can International Group, Inc. After 20 business days, the symbol will change to XCAN. Information on the future progress of the company will be announced when it becomes available.
Chun Can International Group is the parent corporation of Chun Can Mall in China. The holding company owns the voting stock in Chun Can Mall company and control its policies and management .
Chun Can internatinal group will also develope business in the online financial service soon in 2017 and joined with the technology team. The company President tells media they will raise the fund this year to start the Fin-tech project shortly. please check more info from the website http://www.xcangroup.com
Chun Can International Group
Nick LE Wang
7185019287
***@xcangroup.com
