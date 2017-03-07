Country(s)
Commercial real estate platform powerhouses announce integration
CHICAGO - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), a nationwide parcel-centric real estate data and reporting platform, has announced a key integration with Xceligent's CommercialSearch™
As of March 16, 2017, REALTORS® with CommercialSearch who hold RPR accounts can easily jump from a listing within CommercialSearch into RPR's extensive commercial property and trade area data, investment analysis tools, business intel, and comprehensive reports.
"RPR's mission is to serve the needs of our 1.2 million REALTORS®,"
The integration offers REALTORS® on CommercialSearch one-click access to RPR data found on both the website and RPR Mobile™. Subscribers will find property and owner facts, mortgage and tax info, transaction history, maps and photos. Visual heat maps can be drawn down to the census block group level with 25+ variables including traffic counts and more than 20 million business points of interest. And RPR Commercial reports––which can be sent by way of email or text–– reveal data on consumer segmentation, population, age, marital status, economic conditions, and education comparisons, among other datasets.
David O'Rell, managing director of CommercialSearch, believes the partnership furthers Xceligent's commitment to providing an open technology platform that combines researched content with leading workflow tools.
"We are excited to partner with Realtors Property Resource®,"
About RPR® Commercial
Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. RPR Commercial provides REALTORS® with persuasive, decision-making data and reports for all types of clients. From identifying site selection using data sets such as public records, traffic counts, business points of interest, demographic and psychographic insights, and consumer spending data, to presenting reports that accurately depict current market activity as well as future projections, this valuable members-only benefit truly helps to validate a practitioner's expertise.
About Xceligent™
Xceligent™ is a leading provider of verified commercial real estate information across the United States. Xceligent's professional research team pro-actively collects: a comprehensive inventory of commercial properties, buildings available for lease and sale, tenant information, sales comparables, historical trends on lease rates and building occupancy, market analytics, and demographics. This information assists real estate professionals, appraisers, owners, investors, and developers that make strategic decisions to lease, sell, and develop commercial properties. Xceligent™
