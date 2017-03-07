News By Tag
New tool assesses and enhances the productivity of executive teams
Called effect, the new tool was created in partnership with Bang & Midelfart, a Norwegian organisational development consultancy led by Professor Henning Bang, who has developed a comprehensive model of management team effectiveness after undertaking a groundbreaking 36-year research study via the University of Oslo.
With these research insights, and empirical evidence gathered from over 200 management teams, cut-e and Bang & Midelfart introduced their first team meeting effectiveness assessment in 2014. This tool - which is widely used in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - has now been further enhanced with new assessment items and evidence-based improvements.
"Studies show that 40 percent of the time that executives spend in meetings is unproductive,"
effect is an online questionnaire covering 120 items in 24 'scales'. In 20-30 minutes, it asks each member of a senior team to evaluate the team's performance in meetings, including the strengths of the team and any development areas. Questions include whether meetings have a clear purpose; whether they stick to the topic; whether they add value; how the team functions; the dynamics of the relationships between the team members; whether the attendees build on each other's ideas and whether the needs of individuals and the business are met.
The results are then benchmarked against an international norm group that comprises over 200 executive teams. A newly-designed 'profile report' is then provided which highlights each member's scores on the different items. Recommendations are also provided on how the team and each individual can improve their productivity in meetings.
"This is the only team diagnostic tool that is benchmarked against best practice," said Dr Preuss. "You can therefore compare your performance in meetings against other executive teams and find out how to improve the efficiency and productivity of your team. As well as directly benefiting leadership teams, the tool will benefit consultants who want to help senior teams enhance their effectiveness."
cut-e is now developing a new diagnostic survey tool for lower-level, operational teams.
"effect is specifically designed for executives in a management role who don't actually 'work together', they meet to achieve specific goals," said Dr Preuss. "We're now developing a separate tool for operational teams. This is different to a 360-degree feedback assessment, as the individuals won't necessarily rate each other. Instead, they'll assess what they observe in the team, how it functions and how the team's productivity can be improved."
Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development, in 70 countries and 40 languages.
