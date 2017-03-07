GREEN CREATIVE's MR16 8.5W High CRI LED Lamp Selected as a Winner of LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards

MR16 8.5W Sapphire Awards Winner

End

-- GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, recently had itsselected as a winner in the Commercial-Quality SSL Lamp Design Category of LEDs Magazine annual Sapphire Awards.The Sapphire Awards Gala Dinner, held on the night of March 1, 2017, celebrated the most innovative companies in the solid-state lighting (SSL) industry by naming the. The event, held in conjunction with Strategies in Light, The LED Show, and Lightspace California in Anaheim, CA, honored the enabling technologies and elegance-of-design in finished lighting products in the industry."With LEDs sources the story was long about energy efficiency, but when history is written it will be about photometrics and form factor. LEDs enable all new experiences in light," said Maury Wright, Editor-in-Chief of LEDs Magazine. "Our Sapphire Awards winners exemplify that eventuality with innovation that is simply amazing relative to products from one year ago."The ENERGY STAR certified MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI is a 75W halogen replacement and has been selected by the. At just 8.5W, this lamp emits 580 lumens with a CBCP of 2950 cd., making it the most efficient high CRI 75W halogen replacement available.Thewas designed and engineered for commercial applications that demand high performance lighting and accurate color rendering. This dimmable lamp is available in spot, narrow flood and flood beam angles and three color temperatures with all models exceeding ENERGY STAR's center beam candle power (CBCP) requirements for 75W equivalents.The lamp features a typical high CRI 92, R9 65 and R13 93, providing crisp and vibrant colors across the whole spectrum, making it ideal for merchandise, art and food applications. In addition, this lamp's color temperatures fall within a 4-step Macadam ellipse to ensure minimal color deviation across lamps.For complete details on the MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI DIM,GREEN CREATIVE is a major solid state lighting development and manufacturing company based in the Bay Area, CA. The company specializes in retrofit lighting for the commercial market, offering a comprehensive line of LED lighting solutions. GREEN CREATIVE is fully integrated with strong R&D capabilities to constantly offer the latest technology available. For more information on GREEN CREATIVE please visit www.greencreative.com. For all of the latest updates follow GREEN CREATIVE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.Connor DoyleGREEN CREATIVESan Bruno, CA 94066866-744-5433connor.d@greencreative.com