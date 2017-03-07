News By Tag
New Improvements to Automatic Scam Stopper in 2017
What to expect in 2017: "Some of the enhancements taking place in 2017 as part of our continuous improvement efforts are: major upgrade with state of the art technology, hardware and software at our servers backend, redesign of backend processes for faster data processing of millions of records. In addition to users reported numbers we will have also reported to Do-Not-Call registry numbers." - said CEO Mark McCoy. "We will provide access to share our database of reported blacklisted phone numbers with third parties. We are working on a new feature that will allow users to check and make sure a phone number is not in our blacklist, handy when getting a new number for your phone, since blacklisted numbers are being blocked on phones using the Reverd App. Users will see mproved interface and performance of the Reverd.com website plus updates to the Reverd App that will include many of users' suggestions."
Thousands of people around the Globe are using the Reverd app to stop unwanted phone calls automatically and efficiently. The Reverd app reduces stress and disturbances by protecting phones from unsolicited scam calls. Reverd automatic scam stopper app works in the city, in the mountains, in a desert… wherever you go. It doesn't even need Internet connection in order to work. It is not like any other app. It is better, intelligent and efficient. Reverd app is available for both iOS and Android devices.
Members of the press and others who have additional questions about the contents of this press release are encouraged to contact Mark McCoy as provided below.
About Reverd.com:
Reverd.com is an online global system to automatically stop unwanted harassing scam and robo-calls using crowd reporting and a lightweight free app providing unique zero seconds immediate response. Users report new scam calls instantly from their phones creating large Global user built database. Reported scams are eliminated on all phones using the Reverd app reducing stress and increasing productivity. This way everyone protects everybody.
For the latest news and updates regarding Reverd automatic phone scam stopper, connect with https://reverd.com/
