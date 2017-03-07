 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Los Angeles Real Estate Business Market Update 2017 – Winston Rowe & Associates

2017 is going to be a great year for real estate sales in California this is the right time to invest in an income property or buy a home, or sell your current home in LA
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- California Real Estate Market Update

Nationally economists are forecasting that the U.S. market on average will see home prices increase 3.9 percent and home sales grow 1.9 percent in 2017, because of the election of President Trump's business friendly and job creation economic policies.

The U.S. GDP growth will rise to 2.1 percent in 2017. That's better than the 1.9 percent estimated for 2016 and the same as 2015's growth rate of 2.1 percent.

The increase in Gross Domestic Product will flatten to 2.0 percent in 2018. That's according to the most recent forecast released at the FOMC meeting on December 14, 2016 taking into account the impact of President Trump's promised to increase economic growth to 4 percent.

With more than 95 percent of first-time home buyers dependent on financing their home purchase, and a majority of first-time buyers reporting that they feel very confident about the U.S. economy.

The vast majority of Californians are certain that President Trump will create massive economic growth in 2017, with more of the pundits are coming around to say his policies are having a very good impact.

The US economy will pick up steam and Californians will be buying a home again even if they have 1 plus hour commutes, higher interest rates, and out migration to remote towns.

Winston Rowe & Associates prepared this article their primary objective is to provide the most reliable and efficient means of sourcing both debt and equity funding for your no upfront fee commercial real estate loans.

A principal is always ready to speak with prospective clients; they can be contacted at 248-246-2243 or check Winston Rowe & Associates out on line at http://www.winstonrowe.com

Staff Writer
248-246-2243
processing@winstonrowe.com
Source:Winston Rowe & Associates
Email:***@winstonrowe.com Email Verified
