Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Nerd Junkie Inc begins Initial Seed Capital Fundraising

Nerd Junkie Inc begins its Initial Seed Capital Fundraising for our next phase of development and market entry. The offering will be based on the rules set forth in Rule 506c Regulation D for the Security Exchange Commission.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Nerd Junkie Inc, begins its Initial Seed Capital Fundraising for the next phase of development and market entry. The offering will be based on the rules set forth in Rule 506c Regulation D for the Security Exchange Commission. Accredited Investors will be verified prior to the completion of the sale.

Under Rule 506(c), a company can broadly solicit and generally advertise the offering and still be deemed to be in compliance with the exemption's requirements if:

   The investors in the offering are all accredited investors; and

   The company takes reasonable steps to verify that the investors are accredited investors, which could include reviewing documentation, such as W-2s, tax returns, bank and brokerage statements, credit reports and the like.

We look forward to adding to our existing team this round will provide Nerd Junkie the ability to compete in a fast changing market. I am looking to change the playing field not just for companies like Nerd Junkie but for founders like me, and that come from similar backgrounds. (CEO Eberle Francois Jr)

WHO, WHAT , WHERE IS NERD JUNKIE?

Starting in a small apartment on the west side of Tampa, Florida, founder Eberle Francois Jr realized there was not many large technologies or telecommunication companies that were owned or started by a black business owner within the United States and beyond.

These realizations lead to research into the demographics of those that are employed, serviced premium technology products, and services.

The results lead to the formation of Nerd Junkie Inc.

Low minority representation within the technology jobs market and advertisements were undeserved to the minority demographics.

Nerd Junkie is a company on a mission to assure no person is left behind in this fast-paced technological world that is being created around us. Our goal is to assure that adults and children of all ages are presented with the most advanced technology. In addition, we want to provide employment opportunities of the future workforce.

Why do we do it...for the Baby Boomers, Generation Xers, even a few Millennial's. Simplifying their experience on the internet when making retail purchases, device repair, and offering cost-cutting services to businesses to keep their business running smoothly is what keeps this company motivated.

Services such as ISC (Internet Search Concierge) live human internet search for the non-internet savvy user giving them the ability to still find great pricing on products or services, Content Sponsorship, and Web Ad Placement for businesses are examples of the services Nerd Junkie offers.
https://www.nerdjunkie.com/iso/

