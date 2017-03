Teen nihilism erupts in Simon Stephens' fiercely funny "Punk Rock" at Odyssey Theatre

Seven teens at an English prep school tangle with the pressures of love, sex, bullying and college entrance exams, revealing the confusion, disconnect and latent savagery simmering beneath the surface.

-- What happens when kids have the world at their feet, and its weight on their shoulders?presents the Los Angeles premiereofby Tony Award-winning playwright), a complicated, unnerving, ferocious comedy that peels back the layers of teen angst for a deeper look at what might make one of them snap.As seven teens at an English prep school tangle with the pressures of love, sex, bullying and college entrance exams, the confusion, disconnect and latent savagery simmering beneath the surface is revealed. They are intelligent, articulate and accomplished — the cream of the crop turning sour."The play's pulsing, driving rhythm, like the music of the title, is what makes it so exciting" says James. "The characters are incredibly complex. Each one is hateful and cruel, but also loving and kind. Their hormones are raging, so they're out of control. It's a cacophony of emotion."'selectrifying cast of young newcomers featuresandBased on Stephens' experiences as a teacher and inspired by the 1999 Columbine shooting,premiered at London's Royal Exchange in 2009, then transferred to the Lyric Hammersmith. The play opened off-Broadway in 2014 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in an MCC Theater production that Ben Brantley ofcalled "tender, ferocious and frightening."Simon Stephens is an associate artist of the Lyric Hammersmith and the RoyalCourtTheatre. His new translation ofran last fall at the National Theatre. His other plays for the NT includeandWorld, which received the Olivier Award for Best New Play. His stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's novelreceived both the Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best Play.Director Lisa James is a multi-award winner for her work on(LA Weekly Award),(Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award), Lynn Siefert's, Wendy Macleod's(LADCC and Garland Awards), Justin Tanner's(LADCC Award) and(LADCC and Garland Awards).runsthroughonandatandatAdditional weeknight performances are scheduled onand, all atTickets areon Saturdays and Sundays;on Fridays; andon Wednesdays and Thursdays, with discounted tickets available for students and members of SAG/AFTRA/AEA. There will be three "" performances on Friday, March 31; Friday, April 28; and Wednesday, May 3. Post-performance discussions are scheduled onand. Theisat the Odyssey: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.Theis located at.,. For reservations and information, call (or go to OdysseyTheatre.com Recommended for mature audiences: graphic language and violence.