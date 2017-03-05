 
I'm In Awe Of You the EP charts on Amazon Top 100 by Angel Sessions

Atas Elite Entertainment released Angel Sessions new EP I'm In Awe of You and charts on Amazon top 100 on all three charts!
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Angel Sessions has a new EP released on her label Atlas Elite Entertainment and it's taken the world by storm. Since the begainning before the release date, it was up for pre-order on Amazon. The EP that is now available since March 3rd 2017, is currently on three of Amazon's top 100 charts and has been since before its release date. It made it to #3 praise and worship, #4 Christian Comptemporary and #6 in Soul. It also charted at #2 for best new EP. Many fans have requested where to buy the EP and it has  been amazing with the response from many people who purchased Angel's music. I'm In Awe of You has 7 original songs totaling. All lyrics and vocal arrangements written by Angel Sessions. The completed EP is filled with great up-tempos, catchy hooks, mid-tempos, and ballets that surely blossoms with incredible harmonies. Angel Sessions tender vocals will keep you listening for more. Rodney Crews, Demetrius Guidry and Angel Sessions are the founders of Atlas Elite Entertainment. "I'm amazed with the response from my EP" said Angel, " I'm pushing this to the top for the world to hear".  I'm In Awe of You is also getting lots of streaming on Spotify. The single, I'm In Awe of You has already streamed over 18 thousand in one week. It's currently available on all online stores where music is sold. Atlas Elite Entertainment is proud of it's first new release from their National and International artist, Angel Sessions. With over 11 BDS radio stations currenly playing one of Angel's single from her EP, "Here I Go Again", fans are talking about it and spreading the news fast about Angel Sessions. Demetrius quotes, "We are excited about how well this EP is doing on the Amazon charts and Spotify streaming.  People are buying the album and writing us talking about how much they enjoy listening to it.  It has become obvious to us that this album is being well received."  For more information about Angel Sessions, visit her website at http://www.angelsessions.com

Contact
Demtrius Guidry
***@sbcglobal.net
End
Source:
Email:***@sbcglobal.net
