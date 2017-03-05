Axiomtek Announces the tBOX324-894-FL – a State-of-the-art Transportation-certified Embedded PC

Axiomtek's new tBOX324-894-FL is an outstanding embedded box PC for a variety of transportation-related applications

Axiomtek

solutions@axiomtek.com

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce theits newest embedded computer system which combines ruggedness, high computing capabilities, expandability and extensive certifications for use in the vehicle, railway and marine industries. Thefeatures certifications for EN50155, EN50121, EN45545-2, E-Mark, ISO-7637, DNV 2.4 and IEC 60945, enabling it to be integrated into a variety of transportation industry applications. This new transportation embedded controller also comes with the high performance 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors. The application-readyis anoutstanding embedded box PC for transportation-related applications such as onboard mass transit surveillance, mass transit bus control, fleet management, controllers for communications-based train control (CBTC), onboard infotainment controller and many other applications in the vehicle, railway and marine industries."Axiomtek'sis designed with a multi-functional concept to elevate the system's flexibility and expandability options while also providing high computing performance,"said Product Manager Charlene Chen. "Theis a rugged embedded system is made to work in harsh environments with an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C (-40°F to +158°F) and features an anti-vibration design for high vibration environments."The all-in-onefeatures a modular I/O design to allow for extensive expandability with four M12 connectors or optional four RJ-45 for GbE LANs; three isolated COMsand one isolated CANbus; or four isolated COM ports. This embedded system features high memory capacity and high rate data transfer speed with two DDR4-1866/2133 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB system memory. For system integrators with extensive storage needs, thecomes equipped with two swappable 2.5" SATA3 HDDs and one CFast™ slot. Furthermore, it also comes with four USB 3.0 ports, two audio ports, one VGA, one DVI-I, one remote power switch, one reset button, and three antenna openings. The system also comes with three embedded PCI Express Mini Cards and two SIM card slots for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth applications. Thecomes with aunique thermal design and fasten plate so that the system memory can effectively be protected from any damage caused by vibration and shock. This system is designed to work in heavy vibration environments and can endure up to 5Grms with SSD and 1Grm with HDD.Thewill be available soon. For more information about product or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.- CE (Class A), FCC, EN 50155, EN 50121, E-Mark, ISO 7637, DNV 2.4 certified- EN 45545-2, IEC 60945 compliant- 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors- Modular I/O design with four GbE LANs (M12/RJ-45), 3/4 isolated COMs, one CANbus (optional)- Two DDR4-1866/2133 SO-DIMM, up to 32GB- 12/24/110 VDC power input for different power modules, available with various transportation certificates- Fanless design and operational stability with extended operating temperature of -40°C to +70°C- Intelligent solution of vehicle power management- Two swappable 2.5" SATA drives- Three PCIe Mini Cards and one SIM card socketAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.