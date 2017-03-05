News By Tag
Axiomtek Announces the tBOX324-894-FL – a State-of-the-art Transportation-certified Embedded PC
Axiomtek's new tBOX324-894-FL is an outstanding embedded box PC for a variety of transportation-related applications
Main Features
- CE (Class A), FCC, EN 50155, EN 50121, E-Mark, ISO 7637, DNV 2.4 certified
- EN 45545-2, IEC 60945 compliant
- 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors
- Modular I/O design with four GbE LANs (M12/RJ-45), 3/4 isolated COMs, one CANbus (optional)
- Two DDR4-1866/2133 SO-DIMM, up to 32GB
- 12/24/110 VDC power input for different power modules, available with various transportation certificates
- Fanless design and operational stability with extended operating temperature of -40°C to +70°C
- Intelligent solution of vehicle power management
- Two swappable 2.5" SATA drives
- Three PCIe Mini Cards and one SIM card socket
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
