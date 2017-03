Little Women LA's Tonya Renee' Banks Launches 'Lil Boss Body' Activewear – LA Fashion Week

Activewear designed for little and average sized women with active lifestyles

-- With limited options to purchase fashionable workout gear for little people, Actress and now celebrity designer Tonya Renee' Banks saw the immediate need and designed an activewear line that both little people and average sized women can enjoy.During LA FASHION WEEK, reality star, actress and now celebrity designer Tonya Renee' Banks from Little Women LA will launch her awaitedactivewear on Monday March 13, 2017, Fathom Art Gallery, 110 East 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90079 inside of the California Mart at 5:00 p.m. The Lil Boss Body activewear collection features unique and colorful tanks, capris and yoga pants with reasonable pricing. All items are available in sizes Small – 3X and can be purchased exclusively on http://www.tonyareneebanks.com beginning March 15, 2017.says Celebrity Designer and Actress Tonya Renee' Banks.The 'Lil Boss Body' activewear collection is designed to inspire both little and average sized women to begin or continue their quest to good health and look fabulous while working out.Formediainquiries,contactLisaHumphrey,PremierConceptsemail: lisa@premierconceptspr.com or call 310.293.4154. Press can secure complimentary tickets by visiting this link https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/wear-we-art- fashion-show- tic... Stay socially connected!1lilboss7Tonyaislilboss@tonyabanksTonya has worked as an actress in TV and Film for over 30 years and is letting the viewers get a glimpse into her world as a little person on Lifetime'sThis hit docu-series chronicles the adventures of a unique group of smart and hilarious girlfriends with big hearts and big personalities.Tonya has recently launched her activewear linedesigned for both little and average-sized women who have active lifestyles. She is the first African-American little person on a TV series, an award- winning actress, stunt women, mother of an average-sized daughter and full of personality!Fun, colorful workout clothing designed for "little people" and average-sized women with active lifestyles. Featuring colorful tanks, yoga pants, capri pants, jackets, accessories and equipment for women of all sizes.