News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MEDIA ADVISORY: Inaugural Fans of America Foundation Charity Gala
Fans of America Foundation was founded in 2012 by Thomas Soukup, a retired corrections sergeant from New York. He wanted to honor and help homeless veterans and veterans who face various housing issues.
Fans of America Foundation is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping homeless veterans with housing issues nationwide. We help disabled and disadvantaged vets who are also in transition.
When: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 from 6:30 pm to 11 pm
Where: Anthony's Pier 9, 2975 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY 12553
Who: The event is open to the public
When you support the Fans of America Foundation you are helping homeless veterans with a stable and secure future.
• Providing Homes for our vets.
• Introducing them back into our communities.
• Giving them hope and a reason to care.
• Ability to find work within local communities.
MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO COVER THE GALA
• Media attending the event are encouraged to arrive and check in no later than 6 pm at Anthony's Pier 9, New Windsor, N.Y.
• Fans of America Foundation founder, Thomas Soukup will be available for interviews during the even or by appointment.
• Media Note: Video and audio are permitted and there are no time limitations for still photographers covering the evening event.
• Media RSVP: To cover any of the media opportunities, please RSVP by 9 a.m. on April 12, 2017 to: Hudson Valley Public Relations, hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com, 845-202-7087.
For more information visit our website at http://fansofamericafoundation.org or call (843) 399-9763.
Media Contact
Andrew Ciccone, Hudson Valley Public Relations
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 10, 2017