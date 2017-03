MEDIA ADVISORY: Inaugural Fans of America Foundation Charity Gala

Media Contact

-- The Fans of America Foundation is pleased to announce their Inaugural Charity Gala held April 15th, 2017 at Anthony's Pier 9, New Windsor, N.Y.Fans of America Foundation was founded in 2012 by Thomas Soukup, a retired corrections sergeant from New York. He wanted to honor and help homeless veterans and veterans who face various housing issues.Fans of America Foundation is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping homeless veterans with housing issues nationwide. We help disabled and disadvantaged vets who are also in transition.When you support the Fans of America Foundation you are helping homeless veterans with a stable and secure future.• Providing Homes for our vets.• Introducing them back into our communities.• Giving them hope and a reason to care.• Ability to find work within local communities.MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO COVER THE GALA• Media attending the event are encouraged to arrive and check in no later than 6 pm at Anthony's Pier 9, New Windsor, N.Y.• Fans of America Foundation founder, Thomas Soukup will be available for interviews during the even or by appointment.• Media Note: Video and audio are permitted and there are no time limitations for still photographers covering the evening event.• Media RSVP: To cover any of the media opportunities, please RSVP by 9 a.m. on April 12, 2017 to: Hudson Valley Public Relations, hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com , 845-202-7087.For more information visit our website at http://fansofamericafoundation.org or call (843) 399-9763.