Paradigm Imaging Group Nominated for the 2017 Wide-Format & Signage Top Product Awards

Paradigm Imaging Group, a leading distributor of large format scanners, printers, multifunction systems, sign and integrated software solutions, proudly announces that it has products nominated for the Wide-Format & Signage Top Product Awards.

-- The Top Products Awards feature the breakthrough products that have caused the most excitement in the industry and have been a valuable asset to wide and grand format businesses over the last year.– Paradigm's exclusive Rocket II Scanner Controller® takes large format scanning & copying to a whole new level. Bringing performance, ease of use and excellent scan quality for Graphic Arts, Fine Art, Photography, Pre-press, Reprographics, Point of Purchase, GIS, Mapping, CAD, AEC and document archiving applications. Used for large format copying, the Rocket II Scanner Controller features an optimized architecture which yields a fantastic combination of value and performance delivering the best possible performance from large format scanners. The enhanced Rocket II Scanner Controller comes equipped with a faster processor, upgraded graphics capabilities and is network ready which makes it the fastest and more affordable large format scanner solution.– The Kurabo K-IS-A1FW is a 24"x36" flatbed scanner that has an 800 dpi optical resolution with a 1600 dpi max. Resolution is adjustable by 1 dpi increments within the range from 50 dpi to 1600 dpi. In addition, has been equipped with the latest Dual White LED system for forward and backward scanning directions. It can control light intensity individually, therefore the scanner can emphasize a shadow of textured images providing a 3D effect. The Kurabo K-IS-A1FW flatbed scanner is a perfect solution for scanning museum art, textiles and delicate documents. Flatbed scanning protects valuable originals making them stationary on the scan glass while scanning with precision and accuracy.– The SID SL 1600-EW is a 62" heat-assisted laminator designed to make the application of pressure sensitive laminates easier. With fast laminations speeds at 236" per minute, it can eliminate silvering, bubbles and wrinkles by applying heat when needed." says Randy Geesman, President of Paradigm Imaging Group.Winners will be announced at the 2017 ISA show in Las Vegas, and featured in the April 2017 issue of Wide-Format Imaging magazine.Paradigm Imaging Group is a large format solutions provider whose expertise extends from scanning and outdoor applications to imaging systems integration, software development and product distribution. Paradigm counts among its clients companies in engineering, construction and manufacturing, and the sign industry, as well as numerous public agencies at all levels of government. Since 1989, Paradigm has grown to become a leading provider of large format scanning and printing solutions.