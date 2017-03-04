News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar's Highlands Grand Opens Later This Month
"We are so excited to grand open this community to the public at the end of March," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "Our Chateau Series is offered at this community, which features some of our most popular floorplans for homebuyers to choose from."
The Chateau Series at Highlands presents homeshoppers with seven distinctive floorplans to choose from. These homes range in size from approximately 1,766 to 3,167 square feet of living space, three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. Within this collection are both single and two-story plans, as well as one of Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans called the Camelot.
Lennar's Next Gen homes are designed to accommodate multigenerational or dual living situations by providing essentially two homes together under one roof. An attached private suite comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and laundry area in a way that allows for as much direct access to or privacy from the main home as is desired.
Every home at Highlands comes with tremendous added value through Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which puts a high level of today's most popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard. At Highlands, residents enjoy items such as smart thermostats, granite countertops, tankless water heaters, GE® stainless steel appliances and so much more.
For more information on this community visit https://www.lennar.com/
For more information on new Lennar homes in Bakersfield, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse