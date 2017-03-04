News By Tag
EAC Network Teams Up for "Fresh From the Garden" Senior Initiative
"EAC Network is promoting the power of good nutrition to kick start the health of older New Cassel residents," said Carol O'Neill, Senior Director of Senior & Nutrition Services at EAC Network. "Imagine discovering that the keys to a healthier and longer life are simply choosing a healthy diet, learning to cook healthy recipes, and eating more fruits and vegetables."
Seniors who live in communities with few or no grocery stores around are at risk for malnutrition and are more likely to suffer from preventable chronic diseases and poor health conditions. Based at Magnolia Gardens, a senior housing development in New Cassel operated by the North Hempstead Housing Authority, the Fresh from the Garden senior initiative focuses efforts on senior residents both within the development itself and the New Cassel community at large.
"The Town is so pleased to be working with EAC Network on this innovative program that will deliver fresh produce to our seniors and also give them hands-on nutritional education right where they live," said Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth. "It's like bringing a Farmer's Market right to their doorstep."
In fact, EAC Network will be directly partnering with youth-run farmer's markets in New Cassel as well as Long Island Cares food bank to provide the fresh produce. Other community partners for the project include Sustainable Long Island and Hofstra University's Center for Civic Engagement and Department of Health Professions, who will be helping with outreach to the greater New Cassel area, as well as Health and Welfare Council of Long Island and Northwell Health's Dietetic Internship program.
"One of the first steps to building a thriving community is ensuring that local residents have access to basic needs such as healthy food," said Bob Isaksen, President, Long Island, Bank of America. "We are proud to support organizations like EAC Network as they work to improve the lives of residents in New Cassel through the Fresh from the Garden initiative."
Following the announcement of the Fresh from the Garden program, Laura Dufresne, RD at EAC Network, officially kicked off the project with a cooking demonstration of an easy, healthy vegetable frittata to senior residents of Magnolia Gardens who are already enrolled in the program.
"Good nutrition is critical to good health, especially for seniors," said Dave Okorn, Executive Director at the Long Island Community Foundation. "EAC Network's nutrition program offers more than just fresh produce – it provides socialization, nutrition education, counseling, and will act as a gateway to many other much-needed services."
Fresh from the Garden will begin produce distribution in April, but enrollment in the free program has already surpassed 50 seniors and educational nutrition chats will begin on March 22 at Magnolia Gardens.
For more information on the Fresh from the Garden program, contact Carol O'Neill at (516) 539-0150 x220 or Carol.Oneill@
