Dexlab Analytics' Workshop on Sentiment Analysis of Twitter Data Using R Programming

DexLab Analytics, a premier training institute with its team of seasoned consultants are conducting a workshop on 'Sentiment Analysis Using R Programming on Live Twitter Data' for engineering students of Galgotia University, Greater Noida.

Headquartered in Delhi, DexLab Analytics takes pride in hosting such an informative workshop on 'Sentiment Analysis Using R Programming on Real Time Twitter Data' for engineering students of Galgotia University, Greater Noida. Today, i.e. 10th March 2017, an expert team of industry professionals will be conducting this workshop with an objective to help students gain better insights on Big Data and its influence on career prospects. The workshop is going to be a full day affair and will be taking place at the University campus.Students, who are going to attend this interactive workshop session, will be gaining extensive knowledge about Big Data and its impact on the career aspects of data science. They will also learn more about Sentiment Analysis using R Programming, which will further pull their career to new heights and make them an edge above the rest.Analysis of content for Twitter posts by designing an easy code in R is an interesting part of Big Data and its related field of technology. The influence of Big Data is broadening its scope, each hour, each day. India, being a technical hub, cannot be left behind, and with more than 50% youth population, India is surely up on the ladder to become the largest Big Data-powered country, next to US.The engineering students of Galgotia University, Greater Noida have a knack in data analytics and DexLab Analytics is just fulfilling their wish by taking them deeper into the big world of Big Data. For that purpose, the corporate trainers of DexLab Analytics, having ample knowledge and expertise in Big Data Hadoop, R Programming, SAS Programming, Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning and Visualization using Tableau and Excel are organising this interactive workshop to attract the attention of current college going job aspirants.Relating to the above context, the CEO of DexLab Analytics stated, "We are proud of being an active element in the development and condoning of data analytics skills amongst the student community of the nation, and to be contributing to the betterment of skilled human resources of the nation". He further added, "Our aim is to make the next generation data fluent and by educating the knowledge-hungry students, we are surely on our way to success."Time to time, DexLab Analytics also conducts various corporate training seminars and conferences across the nation in numerous colleges and universities to gain student's attention and make them data-friendly.DexLab Analytics is the esteemed data analytics training institute, with headquarter in Gurgaon, Delhi and branches in Pune and Noida. Their current focus is to capture the ongoing Megatrend of Big Data analytics training and make the younger population data-ready and data-efficient.