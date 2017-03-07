 
Vbout Internationally Ranked amongst the Top 5 Marketing Automation Platforms

 
NEW YORK - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Vbout.com, a tech start-up built in Tripoli and founded in 2015 has experienced exciting global growth in just over a year. Thanks to the hard work of their teams in New York and Lebanon, G2Crowd recently ranked Vbout number 4 out of 187 global marketing automation software platforms. These results are based on thousands of reviews received for survey. G2Crowd is the leader in peer-to-peer business software reviews, and by ranking 4th, the local company beat out a number of their large, well-known competitors. You can see the full list through this link:

http://bit.ly/2n6DQ32

Receiving this rating was a great achievement for Vbout, and was possible by leveraging their lean infrastructure to launch new tools to compete with the larger companies in the survey. The software includes a landing page creator and powerful marketing automation tools that allow users to automate digital marketing for their businesses. In the past, this type of technology was complicated and costly, but Vbout has managed to address these barriers by making their software incredibly affordable and user friendly.

As Vbout aims to become a global leader in marketing automation technology, the dashboard is now available in Spanish and the company has entered the Latin American market in the past year as well. This is the third language after Arabic and English, and more languages will be available in the near future. Vbout (http://www.vbout.com/) is proof that any company, regardless of size or country of origin, can create a competitive global business. The company's founder and CEO, Richard Fallah, attributed the success to "simply, a great team, hard-work, determination, and a consistent vision."

Media Contact
Georges Fallah
009613734103
georgesf@vbout.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vbout.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing Automation, Digital Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:New York City - New York - United States
