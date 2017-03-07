News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Vbout Internationally Ranked amongst the Top 5 Marketing Automation Platforms
http://bit.ly/
Receiving this rating was a great achievement for Vbout, and was possible by leveraging their lean infrastructure to launch new tools to compete with the larger companies in the survey. The software includes a landing page creator and powerful marketing automation tools that allow users to automate digital marketing for their businesses. In the past, this type of technology was complicated and costly, but Vbout has managed to address these barriers by making their software incredibly affordable and user friendly.
As Vbout aims to become a global leader in marketing automation technology, the dashboard is now available in Spanish and the company has entered the Latin American market in the past year as well. This is the third language after Arabic and English, and more languages will be available in the near future. Vbout (http://www.vbout.com/
Media Contact
Georges Fallah
009613734103
georgesf@vbout.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse