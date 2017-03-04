 
Global Baby Care and Mother Care Products Market – Analysis By Product (2016-2021)

Rising infant population among the developing countries along with the growing focus on e-commerce has led to the growth of Baby and Mother Care market.
 
 
DELHI, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Market for Baby and Mother Care products is growing steadily on account of the rising infant population in developing economies such as India and China. Rampant urbanization in these regions has also led to rise in the number of nuclear families with both parents in the work force. As a result, there is increase in the per capita expenditure on mother as well as child care.

Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by Nursing Bottles and Nipples on account of growing infant population. The Breast Pumps segment is expected to perform particularly well in the forecast period, owing to the increase in the working women population.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to higher birth rate in these regions.

Global Baby and Mother Care Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 – 2021F, on account of rising penetration of e-commerce as well as increasing foray of innovative products.

North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as India and China.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Baby Care and Mother Care Products Market – Analysis By Product, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), Global Baby and Mother Care market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 - 2021. On the basis of market segment, Global Baby and Mother Care Market has been segmented on (By Products: Nursing Bottles and Nipples, Soothers and Teethers, Breast Pumps, Breast Pads; By Region-Americas, Europe, APAC, and ROW; By Country: U.S., Canada, France, Germany, China, India)

The report provides Segmentation by Products

• Nursing Bottles and Nipples

• Soothers and Teethers

• Breast Pumps

• Breast Pads

The report provides coverage by Region

• Americas

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• ROW

The report provides coverage by Country

• USA

• Canada

• France

• Germany

• India

• China

List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)

Figure 2: Worldwide Population, by region,  2016

Figure 3: Global Infant Mortality Rate, 2011-2015(per 1000 live births)

Figure 4: Infant and toddler population worldwide

Figure 5: Global Internet Users, 2011-2016 (Millions)

Figure 6: Global Internet Users, By Region, 2011-2016(Millions)

Figure 7: Regional Share of Global Baby and Mother Care Market, 2015

Figure 8: GDP Per Capita (current US$), 2015

Figure 9: Labor Force Participation, Female, 2014

Figure 10: Countries with highest percentage of working mothers, 2015

Figure 11: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size, By Value, 2016E-2021F (USD Billion)

Figure 12: Global Baby and Mother Care Market: By Product, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)

Figure 13: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size and Share, By Segment, 2015

Figure 14: Key Drivers

Figure 15: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size and Share, By Segment, 2021F

Figure 16: Key Drivers

Figure 17: Global Baby and Mother Care Market: By Product, By Value, 2016-2021F (USD Billion)

Figure 18: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)

Figure 19: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size, By Value, 2016E-2021F (USD Billion)

Figure 20: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size and Share, By Type, 2015

Figure 21: Key Drivers

Figure 22: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size and Share, By Type, 2021F

Figure 23: Key Drivers

Figure 24: Global Breast Pump Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)

Figure 25: Global Breast Pump Market Size, By Value, 2016E-2021F (USD Billion)

Figure 26: Global Breast Pumps Market Size and Share, By Type, 2015

For more Information:

http://azothanalytics.com/report/healthcare-pharma/global...

Subhodeep Sen

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  CS - 55, Third Floor, Ansal Plaza,

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P., India

Mobile: +91-9873426288

Tel: +91-120- 4298235

Mail ID - info@azothanalytics.com

Subhodeep Sen
+91-9873426288
info@azothanalytics.com
