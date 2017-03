Global Baby Care and Mother Care Products Market – Analysis By Product (2016-2021)

Rising infant population among the developing countries along with the growing focus on e-commerce has led to the growth of Baby and Mother Care market.

Market for Baby and Mother Care products is growing steadily on account of the rising infant population in developing economies such as India and China. Rampant urbanization in these regions has also led to rise in the number of nuclear families with both parents in the work force. As a result, there is increase in the per capita expenditure on mother as well as child care.Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by Nursing Bottles and Nipples on account of growing infant population. The Breast Pumps segment is expected to perform particularly well in the forecast period, owing to the increase in the working women population.While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to higher birth rate in these regions.Global Baby and Mother Care Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 – 2021F, on account of rising penetration of e-commerce as well as increasing foray of innovative products.North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as India and China.According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Baby Care and Mother Care Products Market – Analysis By Product, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), Global Baby and Mother Care market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 - 2021. On the basis of market segment, Global Baby and Mother Care Market has been segmented on (By Products: Nursing Bottles and Nipples, Soothers and Teethers, Breast Pumps, Breast Pads; By Region-Americas, Europe, APAC, and ROW; By Country: U.S., Canada, France, Germany, China, India)• Nursing Bottles and Nipples• Soothers and Teethers• Breast Pumps• Breast Pads• Americas• Europe• Asia Pacific• ROW• USA• Canada• France• Germany• India• ChinaFigure 1: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)Figure 2: Worldwide Population, by region, 2016Figure 3: Global Infant Mortality Rate, 2011-2015(per 1000 live births)Figure 4: Infant and toddler population worldwideFigure 5: Global Internet Users, 2011-2016 (Millions)Figure 6: Global Internet Users, By Region, 2011-2016(Millions)Figure 7: Regional Share of Global Baby and Mother Care Market, 2015Figure 8: GDP Per Capita (current US$), 2015Figure 9: Labor Force Participation, Female, 2014Figure 10: Countries with highest percentage of working mothers, 2015Figure 11: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size, By Value, 2016E-2021F (USD Billion)Figure 12: Global Baby and Mother Care Market: By Product, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)Figure 13: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size and Share, By Segment, 2015Figure 14: Key DriversFigure 15: Global Baby and Mother Care Market Size and Share, By Segment, 2021FFigure 16: Key DriversFigure 17: Global Baby and Mother Care Market: By Product, By Value, 2016-2021F (USD Billion)Figure 18: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)Figure 19: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size, By Value, 2016E-2021F (USD Billion)Figure 20: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size and Share, By Type, 2015Figure 21: Key DriversFigure 22: Global Nursing Bottles Market Size and Share, By Type, 2021FFigure 23: Key DriversFigure 24: Global Breast Pump Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)Figure 25: Global Breast Pump Market Size, By Value, 2016E-2021F (USD Billion)Figure 26: Global Breast Pumps Market Size and Share, By Type, 2015