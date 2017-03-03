 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Solving Funding Issues for Small Businesses

Looking to Grow Your Company? Build New Locations? Let Andrew Rest of Rest Jones White help!
 
 
BRISTOL, Va. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Expanding a small business is no easy task, and with today's environment traditional those may not be an option. With 10 years experience Andrew Rest can assist with this problem by helping you find angel investors or venture capital.

How can venture capital help my firm?

Venture capital is a possible source of funding for new, relatively unproven enterprises that appear to have promising futures. However, such money is often hard to come by.

Be realistic in your quest for venture capital. Venture capital firms expect a business to be able to return their investment not only with interest, but with a large profit.

Many venture capital firms are affiliated with banks, insurance companies, other financial institutions and large corporations. Some are owned by individuals or private groups of investors and a few are publicly held.

Once you accept venture capital, you have relinquished some of your autonomy and accepted the understanding that the venture capital firm will take a large share of the profits you earn.

As an entrepreneur, you should understand the nature of a vendor firm, before pursuing this as a financing source. This type of investor expects a projected return on Investment that is directly related to risk.

The greater the risk, the greater the return expected. Typically however, an investment firm will not be interested in getting involved with a new firm until the business has established itself in some way, so the risk factor can be determined.

The venture capital firm and its interest usually depends upon the stage of the new firm's development. Once the new firm has established itself and has a working organizational structure, a viable business plan and start up arrangement a venture capital firm may be interested.

However, some firms prefer a later stage of new business development, perhaps when the new company is in its second or third round growth state and needs more capital either to carry out expansion plans or to tide it over until a merger or public offering carries it to the next stage of corporate growth

Rest Jones White is a Venture Capital Consultant Assisting Firms and Investors throughout the Southeastern United States

Andrew Rest is a Principal Partner for the Firm and a lead Venture Capital Consultant

Rest Jones White
***@restjoneswhite.com
Source:Rest Jones White
Email:***@restjoneswhite.com Email Verified
