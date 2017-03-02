 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Andrew Rest Celebrates 10 Years with Rest Jones White

Principal Partner Andrew Rest is eager to see what the next 10 years will bring Rest Jones White
 
BRISTOL, Va. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Rest Jones and White Consulting congratulates Andrew Rest for 10 years of service as a Principal Partner.

Not many people would have believed that our firm would still be here 10 years later, and it certainly would not have occurred without Andrew Rest. Focusing on Venture Capital Funding and Business Valuation, Andrew has helped lead RJW through an decade filled with uncertainty and value added growth. Leading the firm in acquiring consulting work for start ups and medium sized companies, the firm has became known for its execution and results for its clients.

"I really enjoy what we have created here and hope to continue this same important work and I am very excited for what the next decade brings" - Andrew Rest

The firm wishes the best to Andrew for this acomplishment and continues to be the leader in Venture Capital Consulting in the South East for small to medium sized businesses.

Rest Jones White is a Venture Capital Consultant Assisting Firms and Investors throughout the Southeastern United States.

Andrew Rest is a Principal Partner for the Firm and a lead Venture Capital Consultant

