PureLink Further Expands HDMI 2.0 Offerings with UHD/4K Cable Repeater
Company's HE101-U Signal Equalizer Operates at 18Gbps and is HDCP 2.2 Compliant
PureLink is rapidly becoming known as the source for dedicated HDMI 2.0 solutions. Their expanded line of 18Gbps components includes switchers, amplifiers, equalizers, scalers and extenders. All of these devices offer the expanded bandwidth necessary for UHD quality signal management and deliver a more seamless overall transition to 4K connectivity. PureLink has engineered the industry's most innovative products embodying this technology; their advanced capabilities offer our customers a far wider color spectrum and a much higher resolution for the ultimate viewing experience.
The HE101-U signal equalizer allows range extension of up to 33 feet (10 meters) for 4K60Hz 4:4:4 Ultra HD resolutions. Using proprietary signal regeneration technology, the HE101-U automatically provides the necessary active equalization to ensure optimal image quality over longer distances. This new repeater offers a convenient installation solution for extending and amplifying high-bandwidth HDMI 2.0 signals using standard HDMI cables in either home or office environments.
"The HE101-U can be utilized for long cable runs, enabling maximum transmission distance at the highest UHD 4K/60 4:4:4 resolutions,"
For more information about PureLink's new HE101-U go to http://purelinkav.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
