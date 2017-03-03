News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Indie studio developing AAA-quality game using open source Unity engine
At the helm of The Station sits a core group of AAA game industry veterans and former senior leads of award-winning titles such as Destiny, Bioshock Infinite, and Prototype. The key elements to The Station include narrative, puzzles, and exploration incorporated with stunning graphics and an attention to ambient detail. In a world that has become increasingly desensitized to violence in video games, The Station takes an alternative approach and focuses on storytelling, suspense, and pure experience as a way to analyze the human condition.
The premise: In the wake of discovering a sentient alien civilization in a state of planet-wide civil war, an undetectable research space station is sent on a mission to study the species and their planet. After losing contact with the station, a pilot is sent to uncover what happened. What players discover will challenge their view of surveillance, imperialism, and moral law.
The choice to build The Station with Unity 5 stems from the studio's desire to show that high quality game content doesn't require development engines costing in the tens of thousands of dollars; the goal is to show that, with the right talent and determination, an AAA-quality game can be developed through an open source engine.
"We're working hard to create something that's visually striking and also as scientifically grounded, and Unity lets us achieve that in The Station," says Creative Director Kevin Harwood. "We want this game to be a memorable experience for players—one that leaves an impression long after the final credits—and we're very lucky to have the outstanding talent of our team to help bring these visions to life. We're excited to share The Station with the world."
With a successful Kickstarter under their belt and five months to game launch, The Station's team is extending the game's narrative even further with an alternate reality website called Explore Axiom (http://exploreaxiom.com/
The game is set to launch for Windows, Mac, and Linux in July 2017 and is currently available for pre-order on The Station's website, TheStationGame.com, or on Steam (http://store.steampowered.com/
For media inquiries, interview requests, or more information, please email Cheryl at contact@thestationgame.com.
--
Website: TheStationGame.com
Alternate Reality Website: ExploreAxiom.com
Facebook: facebook.com/
Twitter: twitter.com/
Visit the Kickstarter Page
View The Station's Announcement Trailer here (https://www.youtube.com/
Download The Station's Press Kit here.
Media Contact
Cheryl Cottrell-Smith
Community Manager, The Station
contact@thestationgame.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse