 
News By Tag
* Video Games
* Indie Games
* Space
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Indie studio developing AAA-quality game using open source Unity engine

 
 
Entrance to The Station
Entrance to The Station
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Video Games
* Indie Games
* Space

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
* Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- A new Canadian independent game studio is bringing a fresh addition to the space genre with their new game, The Station. Not only is the game based on narrative and exploration, rather than firepower and combat, it's made entirely in Unity 5, an open source development engine. The goal of the developers is to showcase the potential for AAA-quality games to be made using open source software at a much lower overall cost.

At the helm of The Station sits a core group of AAA game industry veterans and former senior leads of award-winning titles such as Destiny, Bioshock Infinite, and Prototype. The key elements to The Station include narrative, puzzles, and exploration incorporated with stunning graphics and an attention to ambient detail. In a world that has become increasingly desensitized to violence in video games, The Station takes an alternative approach and focuses on storytelling, suspense, and pure experience as a way to analyze the human condition.

The premise: In the wake of discovering a sentient alien civilization in a state of planet-wide civil war, an undetectable research space station is sent on a mission to study the species and their planet. After losing contact with the station, a pilot is sent to uncover what happened. What players discover will challenge their view of surveillance, imperialism, and moral law.

The choice to build The Station with Unity 5 stems from the studio's desire to show that high quality game content doesn't require development engines costing in the tens of thousands of dollars; the goal is to show that, with the right talent and determination, an AAA-quality game can be developed through an open source engine.

"We're working hard to create something that's visually striking and also as scientifically grounded, and Unity lets us achieve that in The Station," says Creative Director Kevin Harwood. "We want this game to be a memorable experience for players—one that leaves an impression long after the final credits—and we're very lucky to have the outstanding talent of our team to help bring these visions to life. We're excited to share The Station with the world."

With a successful Kickstarter under their belt and five months to game launch, The Station's team is extending the game's narrative even further with an alternate reality website called Explore Axiom (http://exploreaxiom.com/), which posts updates prior to the commencement of the mission. Once Explore Axiom's story ends, The Station's story begins.

The game is set to launch for Windows, Mac, and Linux in July 2017 and is currently available for pre-order on The Station's website, TheStationGame.com, or on Steam (http://store.steampowered.com/app/565120/). The studio is also planning future releases for consoles and VR.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or more information, please email Cheryl at contact@thestationgame.com.

--

Website: TheStationGame.com

Alternate Reality Website: ExploreAxiom.com

Facebook: facebook.com/thestationgame

Twitter: twitter.com/thestationgame

Visit the Kickstarter Page

View The Station's Announcement Trailer here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEMuw0MfmjA&t=5s).



Download The Station's Press Kit here.

Media Contact
Cheryl Cottrell-Smith
Community Manager, The Station
contact@thestationgame.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thestationgame.com Email Verified
Tags:Video Games, Indie Games, Space
Industry:Games
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share