Indie studio developing AAA-quality game using open source Unity engine

Cheryl Cottrell-Smith

Community Manager, The Station

contact@thestationgame.com

-- A new Canadian independent game studio is bringing a fresh addition to the space genre with their new game,. Not only is the game based on narrative and exploration, rather than firepower and combat, it's made entirely in Unity 5, an open source development engine. The goal of the developers is to showcase the potential for AAA-quality games to be made using open source software at a much lower overall cost.At the helm ofsits a core group of AAA game industry veterans and former senior leads of award-winning titles such as, and. The key elements toinclude narrative, puzzles, and exploration incorporated with stunning graphics and an attention to ambient detail. In a world that has become increasingly desensitized to violence in video games, The Station takes an alternative approach and focuses on storytelling, suspense, and pure experience as a way to analyze the human condition.In the wake of discovering a sentient alien civilization in a state of planet-wide civil war, an undetectable research space station is sent on a mission to study the species and their planet. After losing contact with the station, a pilot is sent to uncover what happened. What players discover will challenge their view of surveillance, imperialism, and moral law.The choice to buildwith Unity 5 stems from the studio's desire to show that high quality game content doesn't require development engines costing in the tens of thousands of dollars; the goal is to show that, with the right talent and determination, an AAA-quality game can be developed through an open source engine."We're working hard to create something that's visually striking and also as scientifically grounded, and Unity lets us achieve that in," says Creative Director Kevin Harwood. "We want this game to be a memorable experience for players—one that leaves an impression long after the final credits—and we're very lucky to have the outstanding talent of our team to help bring these visions to life. We're excited to sharewith the world."With a successful Kickstarter under their belt and five months to game launch,'s team is extending the game's narrative even further with an alternate reality website called Explore Axiom ( http://exploreaxiom.com/ ), which posts updates prior to the commencement of the mission. Once Explore Axiom's story ends,'s story begins.The game is set to launch for Windows, Mac, and Linux in July 2017 and is currently available for pre-order on's website, TheStationGame.com , or on Steam (http://store.steampowered.com/app/565120/). The studio is also planning future releases for consoles and VR.For media inquiries, interview requests, or more information, please email Cheryl at contact@thestationgame.com.--Website: TheStationGame.comAlternate Reality Website: ExploreAxiom.comFacebook: facebook.com/thestationgameTwitter: twitter.com/thestationgameVisit the Kickstarter PageView's Announcement Trailer here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEMuw0MfmjA&t=5s).Download's Press Kit here.