March 2017
TutoTOONS Becomes a Major Player in Kids' App Market with 200M Downloads

In less than a year, kids' app publisher TutoTOONS doubles the results, celebrates 200M game downloads and competes with the global kids' brands.
 
 
TutoTOONS Infographic
TutoTOONS Infographic
KAUNAS, Lithuania - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Since launch in January 2014, a young startup then, TutoTOONS proved to be a serious player in the mobile gaming industry. Now a 3 year-old company has three offices in Lithuania and Spain, a team of 35 members and more than 300 games on the biggest app stores.

The company built its own success by following the dream to make game creation open for anyone creative. TutoTOONS offers a free and easy-to-use game builder for artists with no coding experience. Once the artist creates a game with TutoTOONS platform, the team publishes it on Google Play, App Store and Amazon, promotes to 7.7M monthly active players and shares revenue with the creator, fifty-fifty. The young company counts that more than 18K people have tried the platform, and over 300 build games with TutoTOONS daily.

Creating content for kids is a huge challenge. TutoTOONS games focus on encouraging kids' creativity and art skills, building useful habits, improving life skills and developing emotionally on their screen time. With two new games released every week, TutoTOONS reveals that its biggest market is US. In Google Play Educational and Family categories, the company has at least 20 games in the Top 100 lists and competes with global brands like LEGO, Toca Boca and Peppa Pig.

Interestingly, no one predicted such a boost - company's CEO and co-founder Mantas Kavaliauskas set a goal to reach 100M downloads by the end of 2016. Exponential growth doubled the results and it seems that TutoTOONS will announce a new milestone pretty soon.


Visit http://tutotoons.com/ for more information.

Contact
TutoTOONS
support@tutotoons.com
Source:
Email:***@tutotoons.com Email Verified
Tags:Startup, Mobile Games, App Development
Industry:Technology
Location:Kaunas - Kaunas - Lithuania
Subject:Surveys
