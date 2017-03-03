 
News By Tag
* EUROSHOP
* Uk Manufacturing
* Marks Spencer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Bromwich
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Spot the join as Wrights Plastics launch innovative Solid Surface displays at Euroshop

It was a case of 'join? What join?' for visitors to the Wrights Plastics stand at Euroshop 2017 as the UK retail display specialist demonstrated their latest production innovation.
 
 
Wrights Plastics launch innovative 'no join' solid surface display range
Wrights Plastics launch innovative 'no join' solid surface display range
WEST BROMWICH, England - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The company, based in West Bromwich and sharing their stand with sister company Mid West Displays, has developed a technique to incorporate vinyl onto solid surface without a join. This enables them to create sign and display products that are not only perfectly flat and aesthetically stylish but allows any integral lighting to shine through more clearly - ensuring signs & displays are brighter & even more eye-catching.

This innovative technique maximises the benefits of solid surface. Solid surface offers an almost endless choice of colours, hues and surface veneers to help achieve exactly the look required. Increasingly, architects, specifiers and retail designers are recognising the benefits of solid surface: it is easy to maintain and repair, it is heat resistant and durable. It is having a major impact on retail display and this latest innovation from the family-owned manufacturer, established in 1969, will increase the potential for its use for signage and retail displays.

Euroshop ran from 5th to 9th March in Dusseldorf and the bi-annual Trade Fair sees the cream of Europe's retail display movers and shakers visit the 127,000 square metres of exhibition space across 18 halls featuring 2,350 exhibitors from 61 countries.

Wrights Plastics is a leading UK retail display specialist, creating display solutions for well-known international brands such as Marks & Spencer, Selfridges and Tesco. More details of their products and services can be found at www.wrightsplastics.co.uk

Contact
Wrights Plastics / Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:EUROSHOP, Uk Manufacturing, Marks Spencer
Industry:Business
Location:West Bromwich - West Midlands - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wrights Plastics GPX News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share