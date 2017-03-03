News By Tag
Spot the join as Wrights Plastics launch innovative Solid Surface displays at Euroshop
It was a case of 'join? What join?' for visitors to the Wrights Plastics stand at Euroshop 2017 as the UK retail display specialist demonstrated their latest production innovation.
This innovative technique maximises the benefits of solid surface. Solid surface offers an almost endless choice of colours, hues and surface veneers to help achieve exactly the look required. Increasingly, architects, specifiers and retail designers are recognising the benefits of solid surface: it is easy to maintain and repair, it is heat resistant and durable. It is having a major impact on retail display and this latest innovation from the family-owned manufacturer, established in 1969, will increase the potential for its use for signage and retail displays.
Euroshop ran from 5th to 9th March in Dusseldorf and the bi-annual Trade Fair sees the cream of Europe's retail display movers and shakers visit the 127,000 square metres of exhibition space across 18 halls featuring 2,350 exhibitors from 61 countries.
Wrights Plastics is a leading UK retail display specialist, creating display solutions for well-known international brands such as Marks & Spencer, Selfridges and Tesco. More details of their products and services can be found at www.wrightsplastics.co.uk
