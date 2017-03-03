News By Tag
Artila Releases RIO-2010BM to Connect Sensor Data to IBM Watson IoT
Jumpstart your IoT application with IBM Bluemix Ready Edge I/O
RIO-2010BM is designed with FreeRTOS+lwIP (lightweight version of TCP/IP), which can automatically connect to Bluemix with verified instructions and push sensor data to cloud with Transport Layer Security (TLS) and MQTT Protocol. Applying on a Watson IoT platform, users can easily create a web-based application to monitor and analyze data. As for a more complex application, RIO-2010BM supports Node-RED, a powerful visual wiring tool for the Internet of Things which is easy to wire together events and devices for the Internet of Things. With it, customers can take their IoT innovation to market faster and create new business value.
The industrial I/O of RIO-2010BM features one 10/100 MHz Ethernet port, one full modem RS-232, one isolated RS-485, eight channels of relay, 16 photo-isolated digital inputs and 1-wire interface for temperature and humidity sensors.
Experiencing 5 Simple Steps to Manage Your Project through RIO-BM Series! Go! (http://www.artila.com/
