News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
XS CAD Opens New Offices in the US and Australia
XS CAD is pleased to announce the opening of new offices in the US and Australia. In addition to the UK office, XS CAD will now be able to service clients from two new offices in the US and one office in Australia.
USA:
Seattle -XS CAD,Smith Tower, 506, 2nd Avenue, Suite 1400, Seattle, Washington, 98104.
New York –XS CAD,Madison Square Garden, 5 Penn Plaza, 23rd Floor, Manhattan, New York, 10001.
Contact: Paul Fiore – Sales Manager
Phone: +1 888 285 9115 (tel:18882859115)
Email: usa@xscad.com
Australia:
Perth - XS CAD, Level 1, 100 Havelock Street, West Perth, WA 6005.
Contact: David Garner - Sales Manager
Phone: + 1800 464 187 (tel:+%201800%
Email: australia@xscad.com
XS CAD's largest clients are based in the US. To provide local representation in one of its key markets, Paul Fiore, Sales Manager will manage two new offices in Seattle and New York. The focus areas of XS CAD in the US include, residential construction drawing sets, 3D rendered images, MEP coordination and BIM coordination, retail construction drawings and architectural BIM models. Paul Fiore will be the key contact for homebuilders, general contractors, MEP contractors, US-based national and international retailers and local companies to understand the needs and requirements of the region.
XS CAD has worked with customers in Australia and New Zealand for the past decade. David Garner, the new Sales Manager will manage Australian accounts from the new office opened in Perthand provide ground-based support for local companies. The focus areas of XS CAD in Australia includes residential construction drawings, residential steel framing drawings, 3D rendered images, MEP coordination, retail construction drawings and architectural BIM models.
Working in a range of markets globally presents many challenges including different holiday periods, local cultural differences and accepted communication norms and standards. The way in which projects are managed in different countries also varies. XS CAD aims to provide a local contact in key markets for customers to benefit from local support related to contract and project set-up, ongoing management and communication. In some cases, XS CAD also provides a dedicated resource team from their production center in Mumbai, India to companies operating in different geographies.
XS CAD works with customers in countries such as the UK, US, Europe, Canada and Australia. The way forward for XS CAD is to approach each market based on the local needs and requirements, and develop technological expertise along with customers.
For more information, contact:
XS CAD India (Pvt.) Limited
201, Steel House
off Mahakali Caves Road
Andheri (East)
Mumbai, Maharashtra
400 093
India
Phone: +91 22 2687 6456
Email: msingh@xscad.com
Web: www.xscad.com
++++++++++++++++++++++++
XS CAD Limited
Greenlands Business Centre
Studley Road
Redditch
Worcestershire
B98 7HD
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1527 518 880
Email: info@xscad.com
Web: www.xscad.com
Contact
Kuldeep Bwail
+44(0)1527518880
***@xscad.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse