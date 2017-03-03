Second Consecutive Win for Country Blast Radio!

New Music Weekly Magazine announces their 2017 Winners and Country Blast Radio one of The Josie Network Brands is named "Favorite Internet Radio Station of the Year" for the second year in a row.

-- Country Blast Radio celebrates its second consecutive win for "Favorite Internet Radio Station of the Year 2017" from New Music Weekly Magazine!Josie Passantino, CEO and Tina Passantino, COO/CFO of the Josie Network which created and owns Country Blast Radio know and love Country Music. They are both on an advisory panel that rates the country music you hear on major market FM stations today. They also receive music the same time major market radio does which sets them apart from the rest.Country Blast Radio is a fully licensed, chart reporting, global radio station which can be heard 24/7 at www.countryblastradio.com or the Country Blast Radio free mobile app for you Android or Apple devices. Country Blast Radio prides itself on playing the best mix of all that is country including traditional and modern country music from signed and independent artists side by side. The station syndicates other music shows that air throughout the week as well as running a multi-genre music hour every Wednesday evening.To get your country music considered for airplay on Country Blast Radio email an MP3 to tina@josieshow.com.Brands owned by The Josie Network, LLC also include The Josie Show, Indie Star Entertainment, The Josie Music Awards, Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino, The Artist Collection (published book), and Chic Ready Pet Boutique.Websites: www.thejosienetwork.com, www.countryblastradio.com, www.josieshow.com, www.confidentlyready.com, www.josiemusicawards.com.