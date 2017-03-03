News By Tag
Center Sound Records Announces Debut Single Release From New Covenant
For their debut single the group chose to cover a song from Selah, whose music has long inspired New Covenant, with their tight harmonies and moving lyrics. Says Angela Millenbaugh, "Unredeemed was one of many songs that really resonated with us as the words seem to reach across boundaries and in essence say that God never wastes a hurt."
The Gospel group, New Covenant, formed in the fall of 2001, originates out of Wendell, North Carolina. Each singer met at Central Baptist Church and is also a member which brings a strong continuity among the group. The group is best described as a unique blend of Contemporary Christian, Praise and Worship, and Southern Gospel music.
New Covenant is comprised of singers, Larry Johnson (Tenor), Sherry Gammon (Alto), Glenn Alford (Tenor), Joanna King (Soprano), Jeremy Gamble (Bass) and Angela Millenbaugh (Alto). Each member has the versatility of singing various vocal parts and together, brings a casual yet spirited performance in a variety of musical venues. Collectively, the singers bring an extensive background and experience in the music arena. From trios, quartets and choirs to professional bands, in addition to instrumental, songwriting, radio and studio work, each member brings a special flavor of talent that enhances their overall essence as a performing group. Roots run deep and wide as the group's individual members originate everywhere from Central and Eastern, North Carolina, Central Alabama and across the Atlantic in Great Britain.
Center Sound Records, Inc. was founded by industry professionals to help artists, companies and organizations realize the potential of their products and productions. Center Sound Records envisions itself as a grass roots label, promoting not only new artists but also icons of the industry, and assists in maintaining the integrity and vision in their music.
