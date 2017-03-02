 
IBP Recruitment enter new phase of expansion and growth supported by ADAPTUX

 
 
CALNE, England - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- IBP RECRUITMENT ENTER NEW PHASE OF EXPANSION AND GROWTH SUPPORTED BY ADAPTUX

Bond International Software improves recruitment cycle efficiency, management reporting and third party software integration capabilities for IBP Recruitment

Tuesday 7th March 2017: IBP Recruitment (http://www.ibprecruitment.co.uk/), independent general recruitment consultancy service covering the whole of the UK, have selected Bond International Software (http://www.adapt-recruitment-software.com/),the global provider of staffing and recruitment software, to provide AdaptUX OnDemand recruitment-specific CRM via high-speed cloud service.

Calne, Wiltshire-based IBP Recruitment was founded in 2015 by Director Craig Roberts with the clear vision to provide businesses of all sizes with the right people for permanent, temporary and contract positions.  Covering a wide range of sectors (including Telecommunications, Administration, Sales, Engineering, Finance, Legal, Automotive, Civils, Construction and Call Centre Staffing), their experienced team prioritise great communications and customer service and have built successful, long-term relationships with clients and candidates alike.  Proud members of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) (https://www.rec.uk.com/), IBP Recruitment consistently go the extra mile to ensure every placement they make is a solid and dependable one.

Bolstered by their success since 2015, IBP Recruitment have continued to invest, upgrading their website, telephone system and CRM software to enter a new phase of expansion and growth empowered by the best supporting technology.  Previously using a market-leading CRM, they widely reviewed recruitment-specific CRM software with a keen eye for full recruitment-cycle efficiency, business development, KPI tracking, management reporting and third-party software and email integration capabilities (especially Broadbean and Outlook 365).  As their review concluded, IPB Recruitment selected AdaptUX for the intuitive functionality it provided throughout these important areas, alongside its overall simplicity and ease of use.  Their implementation includes-

·       Cloud/SaaS (Software as a Service) – Bond OnDemand enables users to log-in and use AdaptUX wherever they have internet access

·       Adapt Studio - enabling users to choose from built-in recruitment dashboards or design their own based upon their preferred working methods

·       Lead Generation – real-time business development dashboards within Adapt Studio enable users to effectively track leads and opportunities and grade their priority

·       Active Reporting - meaningful business intelligence and management reporting tools delivered via graphical displays help inform business strategies

·       Broadbean integration – seamless integration between AdaptUX and Broadbean delivers advanced job distribution and candidate sourcing technology

·       Adapt Outlook Add-in – enabling users to access client and candidate records and run recruitment workflows in AdaptUX direct from emails received in Microsoft Outlook

·       Adapt InTouch mobile app – allowing consultants to access AdaptUX via their smartphones and effectively recruit on the move

Craig Roberts, Director, IBP Recruitment, comments, "Simultaneously upgrading our business technology infrastructure, from our website to phone system and recruitment CRM, feels like a pretty big undertaking; so when it came to the CRM, we knew simplicity and ease of use were two of the most important factors.  AdaptUX stood out because the system has been designed to streamline all recruitment processes and have users up to speed and making the most of it as soon as possible.  When we considered the possibilities of Bond's open API, enabling us to use Broadbean direct from AdaptUX and integrate further software as required, not to mention Bond's ongoing updates and exciting future development, the benefits were clear and AdaptUX became the obvious choice."

Toby Conibear, Global Sales Director, Bond International Software, comments, "IBP Recruitment have earned a great reputation in a relatively short period of time and we're delighted to be a part of the next phase in their expansion and growth.  Craig and the team are dedicated to understanding their client's business goals and candidate's career aspirations in an honest and personable way which, alongside their ability to successfully recruit across several industry sectors, really sets them apart from their competitors.  'Inspired by people' is IBP's motto; and we have been inspired by them to redouble our efforts to provide the best technology and services to enable the continued success of recruiters striving to make a difference - for their clients, candidates, and the industry as a whole."

Contact
IBP Recruitment Ltd: Craig Roberts
craig.roberts@ibprecruitment.co.uk
End
