BMA West introduces claim resolution services for employers and public entities
The reduction of long term future medical inventories and increased claims resolution, will mean public entities and private self-insured employers can break away from a quandary that has hamstrung the entire insurance industry for decades. That is choosing to focus on either claims management or risk management.
Founder Gus Ortiz believes the laser-like focus on reduction of long term future medical inventories and increased claims resolution, will mean public entities and private self-insured employers can break away from a quandary that has hamstrung the entire insurance industry for decades. "While insurance companies and third party administrators are focused on medical management and utilization review, there remains a ticking time bomb in those future medical inventories. Most industry professionals believe that risk management and claims management are two different things. That's where we differ. They are both one and the same."
BMA West has focused its practice on enlightening employers on the key factors of reducing risk and settling claims for over ten years. Their key teaching point is "Making sure employer and insurance administrators are of one mind." In other words employers should not make price point the key factor for working with one administrator over another. Their values must be reflected in the people they hire. Usually only smaller business enterprises can provide this type of attention.
BMA West is a Medicare Secondary Compliance and settlement resolution consulting group specializing in helping claims teams to settle more claims. They are located in southern California and coach claims teams throughout the West www.bmawest-
