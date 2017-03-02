 
Seacoast Community School Celebrates 50 Years; Looking for "Lost Alumni"

 
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Seacoast Community School is celebrating 50 years of educational excellence in 2017 and is planning a full year of fun activities for our larger school community to celebrate.

"We are delighted to be celebrating this important milestone this year," says Peter Gilmore, Executive Director of the Seacoast Community School. "We have a special committee devoted to planning fun activities throughout the year—for adults, kids, and whole families alike."

Because the school has moved several times throughout its history and also experienced a few name changes, Gilmore is encouraging "lost alumni" to get in touch so that they can be notified of all of the upcoming events.

"If you attended the Community Child Care Center, the Community Day Care Center, or the Seacoast Community School, you are an alum and we want to hear from you!" Gilmore says. "We have contact information for our alums since 2004 but are looking to get in touch with as many former students before that as possible."

All alums are encouraged to call the school at 603-422-8223, or email acole@communitycampus.org, to sign up and be added to the events notification list.

About the Seacoast Community School

The Seacoast Community School is the third-largest early learning center in New Hampshire, with over 300 children enrolled in its diverse educational and enrichment programs. It has been a leader in after-school and Early Childhood Education programs for all children in the region since its founding in 1967. The school's mission is to provide nurturing care and exceptional education for all children of the Seacoast and is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Contact
Seacoast Community School
***@communitycampus.org
End
Source:Seacoast Community School
Email:***@communitycampus.org
Tags:Seacoast Community School, Community Child Care Center
Industry:Education
Location:Portsmouth - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Events
