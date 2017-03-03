Country(s)
eProseed to co-organize Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB in Melbourne
eProseed will co-organize the 2017 edition of Oracle's Integration & API Cloud CAB Summit that will take place in Melbourne, Australia. The event will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's leading experts, and selected customers from Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC), a region in which eProseed has just set up its 9th subsidiary.
The goal of the summit is to create a forum for the exchange of ideas with the Oracle Product Management and Engineering teams in order to provide feedback and help shape the future direction for Oracle Integration & API products both in the Cloud and on-premises. Participants will have a unique opportunity to share ideas, best practices, business use cases and solutions as well as learn from the experience of other Oracle customers drawn from multiple industries.
eProseed's ACE Directors and members of Oracle's Product Management and Engineering teams will discuss, with a group of hand-picked participants, the transformation now taking place in the market as organizations are moving their business models to the cloud.
"This event is an invaluable opportunity to foster direct relationships with Oracle product teams, and actively influence Oracle product development lifecycle by providing feedback, validating strategies, or testing and evaluating beta releases. It is also a place of choice for sharing our hands-on experience with customers from throughout the JAPAC region", comments Geoffroy de Lamalle, eProseed's CEO.
The Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB Summitin Melbourne comes as eProseed expands its products and services to a growing number of customers in the JAPAC area. "In particular, contacts have been established with central banks and regulators in the region and a strong interest was confirmed for eProseed FSIP, our supervision and insights platform, along with Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Cloud Integration Services offered by eProseed", explains Geoffroy de Lamalle.
"Asia is now home to the world's fastest-growing economies, which contribute about 40 percent of global output and one-fourth of world trade. With growth come challenges. eProseed will continue to support customers in solving their hardest challenges", adds Jeroen Bolluijt, eProseed's Managing Partner for Australia & New Zealand.
The Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB Summitwill explore the new Oracle iPaaS integration services that enable users to quickly integrate on-premises and cloud, mobile or IoT applications, including Oracle Integration Cloud, Oracle SOA Cloud Service and Oracle API Manager Cloud Service.
About eProseed
eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 8 Oracle ACE Directors and 14 Oracle Excellence Awards in the last 7 years, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems. eProseed is also the publisher of FSIP, a comprehensive financial supervision solution dedicated to Central Banks, Financial Regulators and Supervisory Authorities.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).
