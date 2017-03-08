NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Announces Availability of XTract3D Reverse Engineering for Solidworks

A new tool that makes the process of creating parametric CAD models from 3D scan data simple and intuitive.

-- Today, NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced immediate availability of Polyga's XTract3D software, an add-in for SOLIDWORKS. XTract3D is a toolbar that works natively inside SOLIDWORKS. "We believe tools with fewer features, executed exceptionally well, create the best experience,"said Thomas Tong, president of Polyga Inc. "When creating XTract3D, we examined the entire reverse engineering workflow and reduced it down to its purest form. We designed XTract3D alongside professionals who work on these types of projects everyday to gain insights into their challenges and to figure out the best way to solve them. In the end, we created a reverse engineering solution that's easy to use while giving users complete control as to how they want to sketch CAD models using 3D scan data as a reference." Users can import their 3D mesh data output from a 3D scanner and get straight to work with little or no training. XTract3D works seamlessly with SOLIDWORKS to enhance its sketching tools. XTract3D tools behave like they've always been a part of the SOLIDWORKS platform. With all the tools you need for CAD modeling in one place, it makes work more productive.Building parametric CAD models can be a complicated process, but it doesn't have to be. XTract3D gives you powerful cross-sectioning tools to sketch CAD models based on 3D scan data. The XTract3D approach is based on how most professionals tackle reverse engineering projects every day. Reverse engineering is about to get a whole lot simpler for creating prismatic and organic parts. XTract3D provides a robust method to reverse engineering by giving you a basic toolset to solve a wide range of applications—from basic to complex parts. You have complete control over how you manually sketch features and elements. It's not fancy, but it's simple and it works.Use existing knowledge to your advantage instead of reinventing the wheel. Use scan data of existing parts as a reference for product design. It saves R&D cost and shortens the design cycle.Creating a CAD model with XTract3D mirrors how you would construct it if you have to do it from scratch. It builds on what you already know with SOLIDWORKS without having to learn any new tools or methodologies.XTract3D has all the slicing, fitting, and snapping tools you need to easily trace right on top of 2D cross sections of scan data. Build a solid CAD foundation that makes everything happening downstream stable.Use dense scan data as a visual guide for sketching CAD models in SOLIDWORKS with no lagging issues, as you turn it off and on. XTract3D lets you build solid features quickly and easily for a smooth, uninterrupted experience. It works well even when you are sketching features from 3D meshes with tens of millions of polygons. XTract3D was built specifically to handle a variety of reverse engineering and design projects, from simple 2D sketches to complex 3D surfaces.NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and XTract3D are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.