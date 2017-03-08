News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Announces Availability of XTract3D Reverse Engineering for Solidworks
A new tool that makes the process of creating parametric CAD models from 3D scan data simple and intuitive.
Back to the Basics: Building parametric CAD models can be a complicated process, but it doesn't have to be. XTract3D gives you powerful cross-sectioning tools to sketch CAD models based on 3D scan data. The XTract3D approach is based on how most professionals tackle reverse engineering projects every day. Reverse engineering is about to get a whole lot simpler for creating prismatic and organic parts. XTract3D provides a robust method to reverse engineering by giving you a basic toolset to solve a wide range of applications—
Work smarter, not harder: Use existing knowledge to your advantage instead of reinventing the wheel. Use scan data of existing parts as a reference for product design. It saves R&D cost and shortens the design cycle.
Leverage your Skills: Creating a CAD model with XTract3D mirrors how you would construct it if you have to do it from scratch. It builds on what you already know with SOLIDWORKS without having to learn any new tools or methodologies.
Simple Sketching Tools: XTract3D has all the slicing, fitting, and snapping tools you need to easily trace right on top of 2D cross sections of scan data. Build a solid CAD foundation that makes everything happening downstream stable.
Handle High Resolution Scan Data with Ease: Use dense scan data as a visual guide for sketching CAD models in SOLIDWORKS with no lagging issues, as you turn it off and on. XTract3D lets you build solid features quickly and easily for a smooth, uninterrupted experience. It works well even when you are sketching features from 3D meshes with tens of millions of polygons. XTract3D was built specifically to handle a variety of reverse engineering and design projects, from simple 2D sketches to complex 3D surfaces.
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
For more information on XTract3D:
· Contact NeoMetrix
o admin@neometrixtech.com
o (888) 696-7226
· Visit their website
http://3dscanningservices.net/
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and XTract3D are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 08, 2017