Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power Colorado 2017 Conference

On March 13th-15th SFR will meet with other solar industry professionals about their TDP Turnkey Solar Trackers and other industry innovations.
 
 
Come meet with SFR about their solar tracking solutions!
Come meet with SFR about their solar tracking solutions!
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracking solutions, will attend Solar Power Colorado at The Omni Resort and Conference Center in Broomfield, Colorado.  The event will take place March 13-15th and the conference theme is "Innovation:  Making Solar Mainstream."

Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "We are excited to attend Solar Power Colorado to share our updates and network with other influential leaders in the industry."

Solar FlexRack will join more than 500 attendees at Solar Power Colorado, the largest solar conference in the Rocky Mountain Region. Attendees have the opportunity to take part in several breakout sessions over the three-day event and enjoy keynote addresses including Dr. Martin Keller, Director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL); Bill Ritter, Former Governor of Colorado; and Dr. Donna Lynne, Lieutenant Governor of Colorado.

Solar FlexRack, an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class, engineered racking and solar tracker solutions that safeguard solar projects, will be available to share their customers' success presentation with individuals interested in learning how current utility-scale and commercial customers avoided common solar project pitfalls. To schedule a meeting (http://solarflexrack.com/about/events/) during Solar Power Colorado with Solar FlexRack, please visit the Events page of our website.

  About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com

Media Contact
Maureen McHale
3307991855
***@hiremaureen.com
