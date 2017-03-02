News By Tag
Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power Colorado 2017 Conference
On March 13th-15th SFR will meet with other solar industry professionals about their TDP Turnkey Solar Trackers and other industry innovations.
Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "We are excited to attend Solar Power Colorado to share our updates and network with other influential leaders in the industry."
Solar FlexRack will join more than 500 attendees at Solar Power Colorado, the largest solar conference in the Rocky Mountain Region. Attendees have the opportunity to take part in several breakout sessions over the three-day event and enjoy keynote addresses including Dr. Martin Keller, Director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL); Bill Ritter, Former Governor of Colorado; and Dr. Donna Lynne, Lieutenant Governor of Colorado.
Solar FlexRack, an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class, engineered racking and solar tracker solutions that safeguard solar projects, will be available to share their customers' success presentation with individuals interested in learning how current utility-scale and commercial customers avoided common solar project pitfalls. To schedule a meeting (http://solarflexrack.com/
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com
Media Contact
Maureen McHale
3307991855
***@hiremaureen.com
