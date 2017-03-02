News By Tag
Torry Harris Business Solutions Showcases "IoT Glue" at the Smart IOT London Event - 2017
At the Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) Stand – 1670, the team will demonstrate how "IoT Glue" helps promote the monetisation of the "Internet of Things" by connecting ("gluing", with real-time protocol transformation)
· Quickly roll-out additional IoT offerings to end-customers, securely
· Uses a simple DIY (Do-it-yourself)
Subject matter experts from THBS will be addressing the gathering in the following sessions:
1. "Monetisation of APIs in the IoT World" – presented by Karthik TS (Head of CoE) on Wednesday (March 15th) at 11:30 AM
2. "IoT as part of a business partner ecosystem" – presented by Chris Hughes (Business Architect) on Thursday (March 16th ) at 11:00 AM
Both sessions will be presented in the "IoT Platforms, Connectivity and Device Management Theatre."
To learn more about this event, the sessions and to secure a free conference pass, visit: http://www.thbs.com/
About THBS: Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a New Jersey based multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of SOA/API, Mobility, Cloud Integration and Digital Enablement. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India) and has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (US), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria). Visit www.thbs.com to know more about the company and its services and www.thbs.com/
About Smart IoT: Smart IoT London is the UK's largest gathering of global IoT expertise. Smart IoT is co-located alongside the world's largest and best attended cloud and data centre events: Cloud Expo Europe, Cloud Security Expo, Data Centre World and Big Data World. Smart IoT returns on 15-16 March 2017 at ExCeL, London. This year's event brings an unrivalled line up of world-class suppliers to the IoT technology sector, thousands of hours of free content from over 500 of the industry's leading international practitioners and first class peer networking opportunities. To know more, visit http://www.smartiotlondon.com
