March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Torry Harris Business Solutions Showcases "IoT Glue" at the Smart IOT London Event - 2017

 
 
Smart IoT London 2017
Smart IoT London 2017
 
LONDON - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- After garnering a huge fan base at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, "IoT Glue" is set to debut at the Smart IoT London event - UK's largest gathering of global IoT enthusiasts. This event, focuses on the key issues surrounding IoT security and data sharing, and provides case studies and new products for unlocking the full potential of IoT.

At the Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) Stand – 1670, the team will demonstrate how "IoT Glue" helps promote the monetisation of the "Internet of Things" by connecting ("gluing", with real-time protocol transformation) the APIs exposed by disparate things from different manufacturers. "IoT Glue" – is a single view, mobile integration platform to glue disparate IoT devices using APIs. The platform helps to:

·         Quickly roll-out additional IoT offerings to end-customers, securely

·         Uses a simple DIY (Do-it-yourself) kit to connect proprietary IoT devices

Subject matter experts from THBS will be addressing the gathering in the following sessions:

1.       "Monetisation of APIs in the IoT World" – presented by Karthik TS (Head of CoE) on Wednesday (March 15th) at 11:30 AM

2.       "IoT as part of a business partner ecosystem" – presented by Chris Hughes (Business Architect) on Thursday (March 16th ) at 11:00 AM

Both sessions will be presented in the "IoT Platforms, Connectivity and Device Management Theatre."

To learn more about this event, the sessions and to secure a free conference pass, visit: http://www.thbs.com/events/smart-iot-london-2017

About THBS: Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a New Jersey based multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of SOA/API, Mobility, Cloud Integration and Digital Enablement. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India) and has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (US), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria). Visit www.thbs.com to know more about the company and its services and www.thbs.com/events to know more about Torry Harris' global events. Follow THBS on Twitter @torryharris (https://twitter.com/torryharris)

About Smart IoT: Smart IoT London is the UK's largest gathering of global IoT expertise. Smart IoT is co-located alongside the world's largest and best attended cloud and data centre events: Cloud Expo Europe, Cloud Security Expo, Data Centre World and Big Data World. Smart IoT returns on 15-16 March 2017 at ExCeL, London. This year's event brings an unrivalled line up of world-class suppliers to the IoT technology sector, thousands of hours of free content from over 500 of the industry's leading international practitioners and first class peer networking opportunities. To know more, visit http://www.smartiotlondon.com
