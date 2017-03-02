News By Tag
Frotcom premieres at CeBIT (March 20-24)
On March 20-24 2017, Frotcom will be exhibiting at the world's largest technology tradeshow – CeBIT - in Hannover, Germany.
Every year, in early Spring, thousands of CTOs/CIOs, IT managers, consultants, business owners, politicians and celebrities, gather in Hannover for five days to attend the CeBIT tradeshow at the Deutsche Messe fairgrounds. CeBIT has a distinct Business-oriented flavor when compared to other tradeshows, and is – by far – the largest, oldest and most successful IT tradeshow in the world, reaching across all continents and bringing together business and technology like no other event.
The impressive 450,000m2 fairground complex received, last year alone, over 330,000 visitors. This year over 2100 exhibitors will attend presenting the latest and greatest business and consumer technologies, workshops and delivering trend-setting keynotes.
We will premiere our own booth at this event, showcasing Frotcom's latest innovations and developments, such as Analytics, Scheduler and the newest Garmin 7x0.
We invite you to visit us in Hall 12, Stand A29, from 20 to 24 March 2017.
Join us at CeBIT (http://info.frotcom.com/
