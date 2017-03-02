Digital factory as a start in Industry 4.0

Through Industry 4.0, the entire factory is digitised and automated. The first step for most people is to digitise your own factory.

Digital factory as a first step in Industry 4.0

-- Through the digital transformation of society, everything is becoming interfaced, networked and automated. Through Industry 4.0, this trend is also entering the industrial world; the first step should surely be to digitise one's own factory.Digital factory is still not standardFully digital, or smart, factories have been a growing reality with the big players for many years. Nevertheless, the SME's seem reluctant to invest, because the added value of a digitised plant or factory has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated to them. This is often due to a lack of awareness in the field of digitisation or Industry 4.0.The digital factory is expected to generate high growth potential for companies within the next ten years. Nevertheless, this can only be achieved with the necessary know-how and determined will for the changeover. A first step in the right direction is to digitise the company's own buildings and factories. Only then can these be evaluated and optimised accordingly.The digital factory starts where you are todayIt's very simple to begin your digital factory. Existing building drawings or models can be used to capture the building digitally. Changes and modernisations carried out since the creation of these drawings and models must be made. Then the installation is carried out in the entire plant or factory.If 3D data is available, this is the optimal starting situation. Should this not be the case, individual plant components must gradually be digitally recorded and captured into the digital model. Laser scanning can be used to quickly help record existing plants.Ready for Industry 4.0Industry 4.0 is the new goal for many companies: the potential that digitisation offers can now finally be utilised; a step-by-step approach is required. After the capture of buildings and plants, the digital capture and structuring of the individual processes, structures and data must still take place. This is the only way to find and implement new solutions in the context of Industry 4.0. Without going through the first basic steps, the potential of Industry 4.0 cannot be developed.Software for the digital imaging of the factory:The right software to make a startSuccessful work primarily involves the right tools. MPDS4 is a very good solution for the digital capture of entire factories or plants. With this, entire production plants can be captured and incorporated in a 3D-layout independent of their size or complexity. The system processes any type of historical data, no matter whether these are provided as raster scans of paper drawings, 2D CAD drawings, 3D models or 3D laser scans. Versatile interfaces ensure high integration into existing system environments. The great flexibility and configurability of the system allows company-specific solutions to be developed.MPDS4 can be trialled for 30 days free of charge. Video tutorials and documentation are available to provide a simple introduction to the software.