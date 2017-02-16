Better collaboration thanks to cloud connected CAD software

Modern CAD systems offer integration with cloud services such as Dropbox and Google Drive, in addition to PDM systems.

-- Modern CAD systems offer integration with professional data-management systems, but these powerful systems are often too expensive for small businesses to implement. So there is a clear need for a simpler, more cost-effective solution.Cloud integration with Dropbox, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDriveCloud data storage increasingly popularCloud data storage services such as Google Drive, Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive offer free and secure online storage for any type of data. For example, design data can be easily stored and shared with other companies or colleagues based at remote locations. This makes these services a simple solution for data management.CAD software integrationCloud data storage services are also increasingly being integrated with CAD systems because companies are increasingly relying on cloud services for collaboration, particularly for small projects and non-sensitive data. The MEDUSA4 2D/3D CAD system, for example, offers direct integration with leading services such as Google Drive, Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive.CAD collaboration in the cloudWith MEDUSA4 users can store design files directly in the cloud and retrieve them when required. If a cloud folder is shared with other users, they have immediate access to the data and can open the files and work on them. This leads to increased communication and faster collaboration between team members.For further information on the MEDUSA4 2D/3D CAD software:Try the MEDUSA4 2D/3D CAD software for free:MEDUSA4 can be trialled for 30 days free of charge. Video tutorials and documentation are available to provide a simple introduction to the software.