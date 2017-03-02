L.A. Wolves FC's Chuck Pitts Selected UPSL's Player Of The Week

Forward Scores Twice as Wolves Off to Strong Start to 2017 Spring Season

-- L.A. Wolves FC forward Chuck Pitts has been named UPSL Player of the Week. The California native had two goals in the Wolves' 4-1 victory over Strikers FC (South Coast) on Saturday, March 4.Pitts started and played all 90 minutes in L.A. Wolves FC's first official game under new Head Coach Eric Wynalda, with his goals ensuring the Wolves start off the 2017 Spring Season on a high note.Pitts has now scored goals in three consecutive UPSL seasons, tops among active players. He scored 21 goals for Wolves during the 2016 Fall Season.The UPSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.– Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves, who played in the United Soccer Association in 1967 and the North American Soccer League in 1968.L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division, posting an 16-0-0 record for the 2016 Fall Season. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact UPSL:info@lawolves.comDirect: 310-415-5691www.lawolves.comContact:Dennis Pope, L.A. Wolves FC Media RelationsDirect: (951) 675-3963dennis.pope@lawolves.comTwitter: @lawolvesfc