Elk Grove Startup Yellow Circle Selected for Impact Venture Capital's Accelerator Program Yellow Circle's ultimate mission is to provide a platform for building the foundation for our future IT workforce to produce sustainable, equitable IT solutions to a variety of global technology challenges. ELK GROVE, Calif. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Impact Venture Capital announced via Twitter and the Sacramento Business Journal that it has selected sixteen Sacramento area startup companies to participate in its Entrepreneurs Showcase Accelerator program.



Elk Grove-based technology startup Yellow Circle



The Entrepreneurs Showcase Accelerator program is a 10-week mentorship session that helps startups fine-tune their legal, marketing, sales, and business plans.



Yellow Circle Inc is registered as a public 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions to Yellow Circle are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Yellow Circle Inc's tax identification number is 47-1945774. With your help, we have the capacity to serve thousands of students around the world – special thanks to donations and sponsors.



Contact

Yellow Circle, Inc.

Navneet Grewal

916-581-0101

