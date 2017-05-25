Country(s)
Elk Grove Startup Yellow Circle Announces Growth Plan for Students
ELK GROVE, Calif. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Navneet Grewal, CEO, Yellow Circle Learning Platform, announced it's plans to grow from 45,000 students to supporting over 100,000 students by the end of 2018. Yellow Circle Inc, founded by Mr. Grewal and Chief Operating Officer Myles Maskovich, provides a free virtual computer lab allowing students to learn about Information Technology Infrastructure, operating systems, applications, and coding. The non-profit business started in Mr. Grewal's garage and plans to stay and grow in Elk Grove. Recently, the business successfully completed a 10-week Impact VC accelerator program. Yellow Circle's YouTube video describes how Yellow Circle benefits students worldwide. Link: https://www.youtube.com/
"Our services, what we give away for free, are going to cost students hundreds if not thousands of dollars if they go out to educate themselves through the private cloud," Grewal said. "And everything comes with a cost on the back end, so hopefully, with the accelerator's help we can get connected to corporate sponsors who understand our mission and support it." Current donors include Google, City of Sacramento, Western Digital Foundation, Microsoft, Quest Technology Management and hundreds of individuals. Yellow Circle is seeking additional donors to meet its goal of supporting 100,000 students. Yellow Circle is seeking corporate sponsorship for bandwidth usage, electricity cost, and operations. Minimum sponsorship starts at $250 per month.
About Yellow Circle Inc: Registered as a public 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, contributions to Yellow Circle are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Yellow Circle Inc's tax identification number is 47-1945774. With your donations, support and sponsorships, Yellow Circle Inc will have the capacity to serve thousands of students around the world.
