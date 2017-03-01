News By Tag
Indie Bookstore Jan's Paperbacks Celebrates 36th Birthday Bash
Jan's Paperbacks opened in 1981 as a tiny paperback exchange. Over the years, the store has evolved into a full service bookstore offering new books, used books and gifts in-store and eBooks online. Gone are the days of filing customers book credit on index cards, Jan's has adapted to the changing literary world, adopting a computerized inventory system in the 1990's and a website in the early 2000's. The original owner, Jan C., sold the store to long-time employee, Debbie Burke, in 2000. In recent years, the store has become a gathering place for readers and authors. Jan's Paperbacks prides itself on its strong bond with the community, offering ample shelf space for new and upcoming authors to consign their books in the store, as well as hosting book signings and donating books to local libraries and public schools. The store has also expanded its offerings to include coloring books and supplies, greeting cards, fudge and gift items.
As part of the 36th Birthday Bash, Jan's Paperbacks has invited award winning Historical Romance author, Delilah Marvelle, to talk about her latest release, MR. RIDLEY, as well as answer questions and sign books. USA TODAY Bestselling Author Delilah Marvelle is the winner of the Reviewer's Choice for Best Sensual Historical Romance of the Year and had Booklist name her historical romance 'Forever and a Day' one of the TOP 10 Romances of the year.
The Birthday Bash will also include cake at 2pm and all day in-store specials including a free used book with a new book purchase, buy one coloring item, get the second 50% off and $1 grab bags.
"I believe in small business and our impact on the local community and economy, and I'm excited to celebrate my little bookstore's 36th birthday," says Jan's Paperbacks owner Debbie Burke. "We work hard to make Jan's Paperbacks a place customers want to come that gives them the personalized service that you just can't get at a big box store or online. We truly value our customers and thank them for our success."
Jan's Paperbacks is an independently owned bookstore specializing in new books, used books, greeting cards and gifts in-store as well as selling eBooks through their online store www.JansPaperbacks.com. The store has been a staple in the Aloha community for 36 years.
Visit Jan's Paperbacks at 18095 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Aloha, Oregon 97003, call 503-649-3444, or go online at www.JansPaperbacks.com.
